Mayor Bowser to Launch Career Coach DC Program

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 7, at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will launch the Career Coach DC program and highlight investments in District programs to help residents progress in their careers from internships, summer employment, to training and supports.

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget invested $3.4 million to create the Career Coach DC Grant program, which will offer DC residents personalized support and connect them to education, training, and employment opportunities.

The Mayor will visit a free Tech 101 Workshop, operated by the Office of the Chief Technology Officer and taught by Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program digital ambassadors, which offers residents the opportunity to learn new skills using their smartphones and tablets.

When:

Thursday, July 7, at 12 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director, Department of Employment Services

Lindsey Parker, Chief Technology Officer

Ahnna Smith, Executive Director, Workforce Investment Council

Andrew Addison Newby, MBSYEP at the Office of the Chief Technology Officer

Where:

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, First Floor

901 G Street, NW

*Closest Metro Station: Metro Center Metro Station*

*Closest Capital Bikeshare Station: 8th & H Street NW*

