Support for Studentworks continues



7 July 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, Children and Youth

Studentworks has made a significant contribution in supporting young people over many years, and the Tasmanian Government’s support for the program is continuing throughout 2022 and into the future.

Importantly, the Department of Education funding for Studentworks, including support for staff, remains in place until the end of the year.

A productive meeting was held between Studentworks’ Board and the Department of Education on Tuesday night and it was agreed the current model would run for the remainder of the year.

Over the next six months we will work with the Board to determine how Studentworks can continue to evolve and support Launceston’s young people into the future.

This includes ensuring Studentworks provides participants with educational and training outcomes that complement the broader curriculum.

