SafeDigit raises $1.2M in Pre-Seed Funding

SafeDigit, a Vancouver-based technology company, raised $1.2M to help delivery businesses release their own applications on Shopify, WooCommerce, and Wix.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeDigit, often regarded as the “Zapier or Mulesoft of Logistics”, raised $1.2M USD in pre-seed funding for its logistics integration platform. The new round will be used to accelerate SafeDigit’s technology innovation in the last mile logistics industry and help delivery businesses around the world release their own applications on eCommerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and Wix.
The pre-seed round was led by Ascend.vc, with participation from prominent logistics investors Acequia Capital and the Cascade Seed Fund. “This new round will help SafeDigit accelerate product and engineering and grow our diverse and distributed team,” said Marat Asadurian, SafeDigit’s CEO & Co-Founder.
SafeDigit’s integration platform helps its customers release their own fulfillment app in an eCommerce app marketplace like Shopify. It allows any last mile delivery service to create a seamless workflow with eCommerce merchants — a need that SafeDigit Co-founder Dale Williams heard time and time again when he was the Chief Revenue Officer at LogisticsTech startup Routific.
“The COVID-19 pandemic had a lasting impact on last mile delivery. Offline retail stores created online channels, and eCommerce platforms are now used at a scale we’ve never seen before. It’s put a lot of pressure on delivery services to figure out how to build apps and integrations, and they’re already busy managing their core offering. SafeDigit empowers delivery services to fully integrate with the major eCommerce platforms and win and retain merchants in a way that wasn’t possible until now,” Williams said.
According to IBISWorld, over 365,000 courier businesses are now in the US. "The global courier & delivery services market is $363.8bn, with the vast majority of independent couriers running via phone, old web portals, and email. Marat and Dale are building the digital connective tissue between tens of thousands of couriers and the world's largest eCommerce platforms — they're essentially MuleSoft for eCommerce logistics," said Kirby Winfield, Founding General Partner at Ascend.vc.
SafeDigit's early success has largely been attributed to the background of its founders. Asadurian has worked for data giants such as Amazon and Trulioo and led integrations and data analytics engineering teams. Combining his experience with Williams' last mile logistics expertise quickly resulted in an instrumental product. Julie Harrelson, Managing Director at Cascade Seed Fund, said, "SafeDigit has a unique combination of market knowledge and differentiated technology to solve a significant logistics pain point. We are excited to be working with Marat and Dale."
“Logistics is still going through its technological revolution, and the coming years will mean a lot of new software solutions and changes to how the global supply chain works. We’re just getting started and have big plans to empower our customers and connect the logistics ecosystem,” Asadurian added.
SafeDigit is a Vancouver-based technology company that enables logistics businesses to integrate with the platforms their customers use on a daily basis. SafeDigit’s logistics integration platform helps last mile delivery businesses launch their own fulfillment apps across all major eCommerce app stores such as Shopify, Wix and WooCommerce. The SafeDigit platform powers integrations, apps, and plugins for a quickly growing number of last mile delivery businesses and logistics software providers across the globe. For more information visit www.safedigit.io.
