Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,445 in the last 365 days.

Gibson County Man Indicted After Discovery of Child Sexual Abuse Material

KENTON – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, have obtained indictments charging a Kenton man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

In April 2020, TBI agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse imagery.  In October of 2020, agents and deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Kerry A. Wade (DOB: 5/18/67) in the 400 block of Tyson Store Mason Hill Road and seized multiple electronic devices, which were examined by TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit.  During the investigation, agents developed information that Wade possessed images consistent with child sexual abuse material.

Today, the Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Wade with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (in Excess of 100 Images).  This afternoon, authorities arrested Wade without incident and booked him into the Gibson County Jail, where, at the time of this release, no bond had been set.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Gibson County Man Indicted After Discovery of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.