Delaware Heritage Commission Book of the Week is Delaware: A Guide to the First State

Originally written by the Federal Writers Project as part of their classic “American Guide” series, this reprint depicts history, life, travel, and recreation in Delaware as it was in 1938. Including a full-size replica of the original tour map, this comprehensive guide includes art and engravings of various historic locations, dozens of vintage photos, and detailed descriptions of life in Delaware as it was over eighty years ago.

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

