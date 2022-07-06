Submit Release
A New Phase for Vermont Hemp Production

Beginning January 1, 2023, individuals that want to cultivate hemp and operate in compliance with federal law will be required to have a license issued under the U. S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. The federal Farm Bill of 2018 established the regulatory framework for a U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, and USDA adopted final rules in January of 2021 to implement that framework.  Information on USDA’s program, can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp  The Agency will work closely with USDA as this transition takes place and will communicate with growers to make sure they are aware of the transition and steps necessary to continue to cultivate hemp in Vermont in compliance with federal law.

Additionally, with the passage of Vermont Act 158  the regulatory oversight of testing of hemp products and hemp-infused products transferred from the Agency of Agriculture, Food, & Markets to the Cannabis Control Board. This authority includes the certification of laboratories conducting testing as well as setting contaminants action limits in cannabis, hemp and infused products. For more information contact the Cannabis Control Board at CCB.Info@vermont.gov 

