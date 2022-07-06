A New Phase for Vermont Hemp Production

Beginning January 1, 2023, individuals that want to cultivate hemp and operate in compliance with federal law will be required to have a license issued under the U. S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. The federal Farm Bill of 2018 established the regulatory framework for a U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, and USDA adopted final rules in January of 2021 to implement that framework. Information on USDA’s program, can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp. The Agency will work closely with USDA as this transition takes place and will communicate with growers to make sure they are aware of the transition and steps necessary to continue to cultivate hemp in Vermont in compliance with federal law.