Composer Daniel Fisher’s New Album “Places Far Away” Debuts at #3 on the Billboard “Traditional Classical Album” Chart.

Daniel Fisher - Classical Music Album "Places Far Away"

The album features the London Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and renowned solo artists.

HOLLAND, MI, US, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGFB Music announces the new album "Places Far Away," by composer Daniel Fisher, has charted at the #3 spot this week on the Billboard “Traditional Classical Album” chart. The record was released on June 24, 2022 and is Mr. Fisher’s first album.

"Places Far Away" offers a listening journey from the Mediterranean inspired "Amicizia,” to the Cherry Blossoms of Japan in "Sakura Prelude,” and the epic adventure on the title track “Places Far Away.” Mr. Fisher also navigates the listener through passionate and romantic pieces like “Silk Stone Heart.” and “Not Even the Rain” (written for his wife).

"Places Far Away" is currently being played on classical radio stations around the world and was featured on the official Spotify editorial playlist, ‘Classical New Releases’. The 14 track album features the London Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as renowned solo artists on piano, violin, cello, and classical guitar. It was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and Air Studios in London, UK and took six years to produce. The compositions include a range of music from full orchestras to solo piano.

Daniel Fisher’s musical journey has been a path less traveled. In his youth, Daniel played keyboards in a Rock & Roll band. He then pursued a professional career in engineering. His work required him to travel around the globe visiting many countries where he welcomed and cherished experiencing other cultures. As a true artist at heart, Mr. Fisher is also a photographer. His experiences were documented and highlighted not only in his music, but his photography as well (his photographs are also on display on his website). Wherever his work took him, Mr. Fisher always had music in his head. For decades he has worked on the pieces that tell his stories which he is now sharing with the world.

“I’m grateful and humbled by the response to "Places Far Away.” says Mr. Fisher, “The idea that the album made #3 on the Billboard chart is just amazing. I’ve worked on the music for "Places Far Away" for many years and this acknowledgement of my music lifts my heart.”

Since 2007, Mr. Fisher has been working on a project in Vietnam in support of children with HIV/AIDS who live in desperate situations. With a focus on health, a safe home, food security, discrimination, education, counseling, and family economic stability, the team works to solve social and life problems for the children and their caretaker families providing them hope for a better life.

"Places Far Away" is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. Downloads are available on iTunes and Amazon Music. CDs are available on Amazon and Daniel’s website at: DanielFisherMusic.com.