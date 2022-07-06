Fastest-Growing Entrepreneur Accelerator Program for Black Women Graduates More Than 20 New Business Leaders

Participants of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy Millionaire Mastermind Academy Logo Millionaire Mastermind Academy Spring 2022 Virtual celebration

Economic development program accepting public and private donations to develop small businesses and empower diverse entrepreneurs.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After mentoring more than 8000 minority women in just four years, the country’s fastest-growing entrepreneurship program for Black women graduated its Spring 2022 class of skilled diverse entrepreneurs on June 28. The Millionaire Mastermind Entrepreneur Accelerator Program is sponsored by American Landmark, M&T Bank, Prospect Real Estate Group, and Blaylock Van LLC, with presenting partners including the Arizona Small Business Association, ARC Business Solutions, Country Financial, Thinkzilla Consulting Group, 1st Class Real Estate, Marke Enterprises, and Trivium Financial Education.

The program, which kicked off on March 1 with welcome remarks by Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, aims to develop more than 500 new companies and empower more than 50,000 entrepreneurs nationwide. While 5.4 million firms are majority-owned by women of color, employing more than 2 million people and generating more than $360 billion in annual revenue, according to the National Association of Women Business Owners, these businesses were hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with many women forced to drop out of the workforce to care for family.

“As a black woman raised in poverty who had to figure out how to get myself out of poverty to become a global business figure, I know firsthand what problems exist and how they can be overcome,” said program founder and award-winning entrepreneur Dr. Velma Trayham. “I created this program to accelerate the growth of minority women-owned early-stage startups through top-tier programming, mentorship, and access to funding. With over 40 percent of Black-owned businesses closing due to the pandemic, our goal is to continue paving the way to get more women out of systemic poverty. We invite public and private entities to further their impact by supporting underserved communities with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.”

All donations to the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, are tax-deductible. To learn more or donate today, please visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/donate/

Graduates earned a certificate of entrepreneurship, business plan, and access to funding resources. Topics covered in the program included building a team, choosing the right legal structure, creating demand, financing growth, and more, with access to Millionaire Mastermind Academy’s coaching for a full year after completion. Graduates represent industries including real estate, technology, professional services, manufacturing, and retail.

Spring graduates are:

• Adewumni Ogunfowora, Black HUM United

• Andrea Bowens, ABowens Drug and Alcohol Counseling

• Cara Pitts, Southern Roots Vegan

• Carla Epperson, Nursing Apparel & ThangZ

• Carneisha Waters, Waters Cove Senior Living Community

• Chantel Bratcher-Coleman, Shaping Minds Therapeutic Services

• ChaQuita Anglin, Divine Vision Enterprises

• Cheryl White-Grier, Permanent Management MakeUP

• Donna Ward, Maxim Wellness Centers

• Jericka Ross, Powerfuel Bites

• Juanyetta Beasley Her Sisu

• Lolita McNeal, Walking In Wellness

• Martha Laurencin, Ms. Marth’s Caribbean Kitchen

• Nikki Sims, Nikki L. Sims

• Perdita Fisher, Healthier New You

• Shaynell Bordley-Barnes, Purpose-Driven Therapeutic Services

• Tracy Felton, Ayless Consulting

• Tracy Lewis, Positive Vibes

• Veta Martin, The Martin Walsh Realty Group

• Yani Leslie Smith, Above The Curve Design Co.

• Zel Maikori, Vuvoi LLC

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy was created to empower, educate and give minority women entrepreneurs a chance to advance their entrepreneurial education. The 15-week accelerator program is offered twice a year to deliver college-level business training, access to business networks, and a safe space to learn how to start or scale a business, including business development, marketing strategy, effective management, and product design, and more.

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. More than 5,000 women were mentored through the programs. For more information visit millionairemastermindacademy.org.