Central State University Foundation Launches “Day of Giving” with $50,000 Goal to Support HBCU Students

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central State University Foundation (CSUF) today announced the launch of its Day of Giving campaign, a one-day fundraising drive on July 19 which aims to bring together alumni, friends of the Foundation, businesses, and other generous donors to raise $50,000. The funds will boost CSUF in its ongoing mission: to provide Central State University (CSU) students with opportunities to continue their education and fulfill their dreams.

“The Day of Giving is an excellent opportunity for people to step forward and directly support Central State and our students,” said Michael L. Nelson Sr., CSUF Executive Board President. “Reaching our $50,000 goal will allow us to deliver much needed scholarships and make a substantial impact for students.”

CSUF will use the resources raised from the campaign to help strengthen the University, enhance academic programs and services, and give more CSU students the opportunity to earn their degrees, debt-free. As part of the campaign, any donor who gives a gift of $500 or more will be entered in a raffle to win tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival. One winner will receive two tickets to the festival on Friday, July 22, and another winner will receive two tickets to the festival on Saturday, July 23.

“At the Foundation, we firmly believe that a bill shouldn’t prevent anyone from pursuing a college education,” said Nelson. “We thank all of our donors and partners for their generous support over the years, and we hope they’re energized to support CSU students again on July 19.”

The Day of Giving and $50,000 fundraising goal are the organization’s latest efforts to support CSU and students. Since 2001, CSUF has raised more than $32 million through donations, bequests, and gifts to carry out its mission. Along with managing over 150 endowed funds, the Foundation has awarded an average of $225,000 in scholarships per year.

For more information about the Day of Giving and how CSUF is working to support CSU students as they pursue their dreams, please visit https://centralstateuniversityfoundation.com/

About the Foundation

The Central State University Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that

supports Central State University and helps students continue their education through financial aid,

scholarships, and student life improvements. By giving, you can help inspire students to pursue their

dreams and transform lives. Visit www.centralstateuniversityfoundation.com for more information.

