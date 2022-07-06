Main, News Posted on Jul 6, 2022 in Highways News

What parents and others transporting keiki need to know about ACT 122

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Hawaiʻi parents and others responsible for transporting keiki of the passage of Act 122 (22). Act 122 amends requirements for child passenger restraint by requiring rear facing child safety seats for children less than two years of age, increases the age through which a child must use a child passenger restraint or booster seat to 10 years old, and raises fines for certain violations. An electronic copy of the new law that took effect on June 27, 2022, can be found at https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2022/bills/GM1223_.PDF

“Unrestrained children are three times more likely to be injured in a crash,” said Gov. David Ige. “Even one injured keiki is one too many. That’s why I signed Act 122. The new child passenger safety law addresses gaps in the previous statute and aligns Hawaiʻi with the latest research and national recommendations.”

Act 122 Overview

(1) If the child is under two years of age, the child must be properly restrained in a rear-facing car seat with harness.

(2) If a child is two years or older but less than four years old, the child must be properly restrained in a rear-facing or forward-facing car seat with harness.

(3) All children under ten years old must be properly restrained regardless of how many seat belt assemblies are in the vehicle.

(4) Violators of the law will be required by the court to attend a child passenger safety class approved by the Hawaii State Judiciary.

For more information on child passenger safety and for information on local child safety seat inspection sites, please visit the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition website at www.kipchawaii.org

