EB-5 INDUSTRY UPDATE: The EB-5 Regional Center Program is Open for Business
EB5 Affiliate Network and Klasko Immigration Law Partners to host a webinar on what is next now that EB5 Regional Center investments are back!NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, and Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP (KLASKO), a top national law firm specializing in the EB-5 immigrant investor visa, will host a free webinar, “EB5 Regional Center Investments Are Back: What EB5 Investors, Developers, and Brokers Need to Know” on Friday, July 8th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
On Friday, June 24, 2022, Judge Vince Chhabria issued a preliminary injunction against USCIS which requires USCIS to allow all previously designated EB-5 regional centers to presently operate. This long-awaited decision clears the way for new EB-5 investors to file I-526 petitions under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022.
Importantly, this is a preliminary action taken by the court. A permanent outcome has yet to be determined. Until there is either a new decision from the courts or USCIS publishes new rules clarifying its implementation of the EB-5 Reauthorization and Integrity Act, investors can apply for their EB-5 visa under the current rules and be protected from future changes to the program because of grandfather provisions included in the most recent legislation.
The EB-5 current legislation provides requirements that not only add a well needed protection layer for EB-5 investors seeking qualifying $800K investments, but also add some specific and very important new steps to comply with and be aware of for project developers seeking to raise EB-5 capital, and for EB-5 brokers seeking quality, in-compliance EB-5 investment opportunities for their clientele.
“I am excited to join the EB5AN webinar and address these important topics,” said Michael Shoenfeld, EB5AN’s founder and managing partner, “It was a long wait for the Regional Center Program to be open again. All previously designated regional centers remain designated and authorized to conduct business, which is great news! However, such actions must be consistent with the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, including the marketing and securities compliance provisions.”
“Just before diving in headfirst, it is important to understand what changed and how the new compliance rules for developers, agents and brokers impact the EB-5 industry today and onwards and most important, how it should affect the EB-5 investors on making a decision while choosing an EB-5 Project.” said Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN.
Join Ronald Klasko, Esq., and Alison Li, Esq. of KLASKO; along with Sam Silverman and Michael Schoenfeld of EB5AN on our webinar. On top of giving an update on pending litigation and the impact of the preliminary injunction, we will also be discussing the framework for EB-5 investors considering projects under the new rules, why the new EB-5 visa set-asides are critical for EB-5 investors to understand, how developers can rent a regional center to immediately raise EB-5 capital and the new compliance and disclosure requirements for EB-5 brokers, agents and developers.
Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, is a top U.S. immigration law firm, employing almost 20 full-time attorneys exclusively dedicated to immigration law. Their highly reputable legal services are available to EB-5 investors, regional centers, and developers. The firm has been consistently selected as one of the top business law immigration firms in the United States.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
