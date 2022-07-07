SelfSafe™ Launches the Most Secure Method to Store Personal Data
SelfSafe™ is the stylish and sporty USB emergency ID bracelet designed to protect important personal informationCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With photos, health records, legal documents, and more moving into the online space, it’s best to have an offline backup option. By putting all sensitive information on your person instead of the Cloud, SelfSafe™ has provided everyone with the most secure method to protect such information.
For only $34.95 USD, the bracelet includes:
• 256-Bit encryption
• Password protected
• Windows compatible
• No internet needed
• 8GB USB 2.0
There are several reasons to choose SelfSafe™:
• Accessibility to medical and vital records
• Cellphones, websites, and computers are easy to hack
• Internet breaches are far too common making any personal information vulnerable
• With an easy-to-use design, it only takes a few minutes to set up
• Does not require internet
• Anyone can do it, everyone can use it
“My eldest daughter was on a study abroad program in Spain. About a week before the program was to end, Carly fell asleep at the beach with her backpack next to her. When she awoke, the backpack had been taken. She was in a foreign country with no money, no identification, and no phone or wallet. This is why SelfSafe is a must! For travel, day-to-day life, caregivers, and your family, this is a tool that we all need and should have!” – Linda L.
About SelfSafe
Founded by Ed Jacobson, Wayne Citron, and Gary Gorson. SelfSafe was created to bring a viable and cost-effective solution for securing and maintaining immediate access to vial personal and life-saving information, anywhere, anytime. For more information, visit the site at:
https://selfsafe.net/
Wayne Citron
SelfSafe
+1 8474046794
