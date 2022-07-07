Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,725 in the last 365 days.

SelfSafe™ Launches the Most Secure Method to Store Personal Data

Blue SelfSafe logo

SelfSafe™ is the stylish and sporty USB emergency ID bracelet designed to protect important personal information

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With photos, health records, legal documents, and more moving into the online space, it’s best to have an offline backup option. By putting all sensitive information on your person instead of the Cloud, SelfSafe™ has provided everyone with the most secure method to protect such information.

For only $34.95 USD, the bracelet includes:
• 256-Bit encryption
• Password protected
• Windows compatible
• No internet needed
• 8GB USB 2.0

There are several reasons to choose SelfSafe™:
• Accessibility to medical and vital records
• Cellphones, websites, and computers are easy to hack
• Internet breaches are far too common making any personal information vulnerable
• With an easy-to-use design, it only takes a few minutes to set up
• Does not require internet
• Anyone can do it, everyone can use it

“My eldest daughter was on a study abroad program in Spain. About a week before the program was to end, Carly fell asleep at the beach with her backpack next to her. When she awoke, the backpack had been taken. She was in a foreign country with no money, no identification, and no phone or wallet. This is why SelfSafe is a must! For travel, day-to-day life, caregivers, and your family, this is a tool that we all need and should have!” – Linda L.

About SelfSafe
Founded by Ed Jacobson, Wayne Citron, and Gary Gorson. SelfSafe was created to bring a viable and cost-effective solution for securing and maintaining immediate access to vial personal and life-saving information, anywhere, anytime. For more information, visit the site at:
https://selfsafe.net/

Wayne Citron
SelfSafe
+1 8474046794
email us here

You just read:

SelfSafe™ Launches the Most Secure Method to Store Personal Data

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.