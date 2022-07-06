Simply Crafted Emerges As A Preferred Destination For CBD Products As Minnesota Legalizes Cannabis Edibles
Simply Crafted offers hemp-derived THC and CBD products.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Minnesota law permits those who are over 21 to purchase and consume food and drinks that contain trace amounts of THC derived from hemp (source). According to the new legislation, a serving of food or beverage cannot have more than 5 milligrams of THC derived from hemp, and a package cannot have more than 50 milligrams.
As a result of this new law, Simply Crafted, an already help-derived THC and CBD product provider, which is based in Minnesota, has experienced a sudden spike in demand.
Amanda Stead, the CEO of Simply Crafted, said “We have seen sales revenue go three times higher than the Black Friday sales in the last few days. With the passing of this new law, the number of pick-up orders has increased. When the law became effective, we had hundreds of orders on that day. Our customers could not wait to try legal THC in Minnesota”.
Simply Crafted began its journey in 2019. The company is a leading supplier of hemp flowers and CBD products in Minnesota. They have been featured in High Times, Leafly, and are also a partner of the Last Prisoner Project.
The company procures Farm Bill-compliant hemp plants and their products are made using this plant. As a result, all their products are third-party tested, premium, and accessible. The extraction is done in a federally regulated facility, and their products meet the highest approval rate in the USA. The CBD products of Simply Crafted are second to none.
Simply Crafted has a huge assortment of products for its customers. Some of the products that the company offers include flowers, edibles, vape pens, vape carts, extracts, topicals, glass, accessories, and many more. They also offer free shipping across the USA.
For more details, visit: www.simplycraftedcbd.com
About Simply Crafted.
