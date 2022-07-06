Kansas Supreme Court ad hoc committee delivers report on eviction ...

TOPEKA—The Ad Hoc Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings delivered its initial report to the Kansas Supreme Court and the court approved moving forward with some of its short-term recommendations.



"I am grateful for the committee's dedication and ability to work together on difficult issues impacting both landlords and tenants," Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. "I look forward to their continued efforts to improve procedural fairness for all parties in eviction cases."



Ad hoc committee report



The committee’s 29-page report documents existing eviction laws, current eviction practices, and fluctuations in eviction numbers in key areas of Kansas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also identifies challenges parties face, opportunities to address those challenges, and short- and long-term recommendations to improve the process overall.



Court approves short-term recommendations



The Supreme Court approved the committee to continue its work and to move forward with short-term recommendations 1.1 through 3.2.4, which include:



creating videos to explain the eviction process;



developing reference material for judges on best practices in eviction proceedings; and



amending forms to provide more information on the eviction process.



Committee formation and charge



The Kansas Supreme Court created the Ad Hoc Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings in October 2021 to examine the eviction process and develop best practices to reduce court filings, expeditiously resolve pending cases, and enhance housing stability for the benefit of landlords and tenants.



Judge Sarah Warner, Kansas Court of Appeals, chairs the committee, which includes a wide variety of people with expertise in housing and evictions:

