Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,404 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Supreme Court ad hoc committee delivers report on eviction ...

TOPEKAThe Ad Hoc Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings delivered its initial report to the Kansas Supreme Court and the court approved moving forward with some of its short-term recommendations. 
 
"I am grateful for the committee's dedication and ability to work together on difficult issues impacting both landlords and tenants," Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. "I look forward to their continued efforts to improve procedural fairness for all parties in eviction cases."  
 
Ad hoc committee report 
 
The committee’s 29-page report documents existing eviction laws, current eviction practices, and fluctuations in eviction numbers in key areas of Kansas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also identifies challenges parties face, opportunities to address those challenges, and short- and long-term recommendations to improve the process overall. 
 
Court approves short-term recommendations 
 
The Supreme Court approved the committee to continue its work and to move forward with short-term recommendations 1.1 through 3.2.4, which include: 
 

  • creating videos to explain the eviction process; 
     

  • developing reference material for judges on best practices in eviction proceedings; and  
     

  • amending forms to provide more information on the eviction process.  

 
Committee formation and charge  
 
The Kansas Supreme Court created the Ad Hoc Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings in October 2021 to examine the eviction process and develop best practices to reduce court filings, expeditiously resolve pending cases, and enhance housing stability for the benefit of landlords and tenants.   
 
Judge Sarah Warner, Kansas Court of Appeals, chairs the committee, which includes a wide variety of people with expertise in housing and evictions:  
 

  • landlord and tenant attorneys,  

     

  • judges and court staff involved with eviction proceedings,  
     

  • representatives from a housing authority, apartment association, and an affordable housing services organization; and 
     

  • a law school professor. 

You just read:

Kansas Supreme Court ad hoc committee delivers report on eviction ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.