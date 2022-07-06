Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,404 in the last 365 days.

7th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet July 7

TOPEKA—The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 7, to discuss the nomination process to fill two district judge posts.
 
One post is created by Judge Kay Huff's July 8 retirement. The other was among the posts certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.
 
The 7th Judicial District is composed of Douglas County.

Public access
 
The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

Accommodation
 
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:
 
ADA Coordinator
ADA@kscourts.org
785-296-2256
TTY at 711
 
Eligibility requirements
 
A nominee for district judge must be:

  • at least 30 years old;

  • a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

  • a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.  
 
Nominees to governor
 
The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.
 
If there are not sufficient nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.
 
Term of office
 
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
 
Nominating commission
 
The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair; and Elina Alterman, Elizabeth Cateforis, Stephanie Davis, Lisa Harris-Frydman, Wesley Smith, and Daniel Watkins, of Lawrence.

You just read:

7th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet July 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.