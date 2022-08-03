MABA Announces First Foray into Digital Health with Investment in Biotech Company DeepLife
We are delighted to count DeepLife as MABA’s most recent investment. They are an innovative digital biotech company well suited to emerge as a leader in its space.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid Atlantic Bio Angels Group (MABA) is pleased to announce its investment in biotech company DeepLife. DeepLife joins a prestigious, carefully selected, group of companies and organizations that MABA believes supports their core mission of supporting early-stage health care entrepreneurs while generating favorable financial returns for its members and investors. DeepLife stands out as MABA’s first investment into digital health.
— Yaniv Sneor, Co-founder of MABA
DeepLife is a streamlined solution that transforms data into actionable insights for drug discovery through digital twins of cells. The company utilizes cutting-edge machine learning techniques on multi-omics data to elucidate cell biomolecular mechanisms to enhance in-vitro drug testing and efficiently engineer cells’ behavior.
DeepLife CEO Jonathan Baptista commented, “DeepLife is proud to be a part of MABA’s robust portfolio and look forward to meeting our objectives with MABA’s support. Digital health is an increasingly prominent opportunity to advance the life-science and biotechnology ecosystem. We are honored that MABA’s membership has recognized our leadership and seeks to deepen their involvement in the space.”
MABA’s investment in DeepLife underscores its commitment to supporting exciting new companies that it believes will greatly elevate the standard of care and products in the life sciences industry. Yaniv Sneor, co-founder of MABA, remarked, “We are delighted to count DeepLife as MABA’s most recent investment. They are an innovative digital biotech company well suited to emerge as a leader in its space. This is the first time we are investing in the digital health space and our intention is to continue to screen digital health companies for future investment.”
About Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA)
Mid Atlantic Bio Angels group (MABA) is an angel investor group focused exclusively on new and emerging life science companies, investing exclusively in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, with no geographic limitations. Membership in MABA is by invitation only and is extended to active, accredited investors, as well as institutional investors and life science company venture arms wishing to invest alongside the angels. MABA’s members include practicing physicians, executives within small and large life science companies, and corporate members from the industry. Learn more at bioangels.net.
About DeepLife
DeepLife is an early stage startup founded in 2019 with a mission to build the next generation of system biology, working collaboratively to facilitate the transition of discoveries from laboratory to patients. Learn more at deeplife.co.
