Paul Seiler Reelected to WBSC Executive Board
USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler was reelected to the WBSC Executive Board for a third term through 2025TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced Monday that USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler was reelected to its Executive Board for a third term through 2025. His reappointment came during the IV WBSC Congress in Taipei City, Taiwan. Seiler was first elected as a member-at-large in 2017.
The WBSC is the world governing body for the sports of baseball, softball, and Baseball5. It was established in 2013 by the merger of the International Baseball Federation and International Softball Federation.
"My congratulations to Paul for his reelection on the WBSC Executive Board,” said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari. “He has been an instrumental part of the WBSC's development and the growth of baseball around the world. He is a dear friend and colleague ever since we first started working together at IBAF and I'm pleased to have Paul continue on the WBSC Executive Board with many exciting projects ahead of us, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games."
“We are delighted that USA Baseball, and in particular Paul Seiler, will continue to serve as members of the WBSC leadership team,” said USA Baseball President Mike Gaski. “His reelection to a third term is a testament to the respect and admiration he and USA Baseball hold among the global leaders of our game. We look forward to witnessing the growth of baseball globally under his continued leadership.”
“I am both honored and humbled to continue serving on the WBSC Executive Board,” said Seiler. “I cannot overstate the importance of leading by example and USA Baseball continues to be one of the foremost ambassadors for baseball globally thanks to a tremendous team of people dedicated to the care and proliferation of our game in the United States. It continues to be my privilege to represent them among the leaders for baseball with the WBSC as we collectively aim to develop, strengthen, and grow our beloved game domestically and internationally.”
A native of Trenton, New Jersey, Seiler joined USA Baseball in 1988 and was later named Executive Director/CEO in October 2000 after serving as the organization’s Director of National Team Operations from 1997–1999. During his tenure, USA Baseball has forged a long-term partnership with Major League Baseball, achieved record success by its national teams, and experienced unprecedented internal growth.
In 2000, Seiler worked closely with Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association, and the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to help lead Team USA to its first Olympic gold medal at the Sydney Games. In addition to being elected to the Executive Committee of the WBSC in 2017, he also served as the Second Vice Chairman for the WBSC’s Baseball Division. Seiler was also one of two technical delegates for baseball in the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Most recently, he led the Professional National Team program to a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after helping baseball return to the Olympic Programme for the first time since 2008.
