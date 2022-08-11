Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Highly Recommends the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Indiana-Please Insist on the Best Compensation-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Indiana-or anywhere in the nation to please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000." ” — Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA , USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne or anywhere in Indiana please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime anytime at 800-864-4000. Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm, and they specialize in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer. The law firm of Danziger & De Llano is responsible for billions of dollars in financial compensation for their clients with mesothelioma.

"We are passionate advocates for Navy Veterans who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma and we are appealing to a person like this in Indiana or anywhere in the nation to please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We have enclosed a small sample of some of the compensation results they have produced for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma." https://meso.dandell.com

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results. Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

*$3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

*$3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

*$3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

*$2,727,900 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at the age of 61. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a telephone installer and repairman.

*$2,715,915 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who developed mesothelioma at age 49. He was exposed to asbestos during his service in the Navy as a mechanic on major overhauls and tear-outs of ships.



The Indiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, Bloomington or anywhere in Indiana.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Indiana the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

Purdue University Center for Cancer Research West Lafayette, Indiana:



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma