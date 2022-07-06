Peerless Network Wins Five Visionary Spotlight Awards More than Any Other Telecom Provider
The 2022 Visionary Spotlight Awards Program has selected Peerless Network as a winner in five industry categories.
At Peerless, we are always striving to provide our customers with the best technology, solutions, and engineering excellence available. Our goal is to exceed the needs of each customer.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Visionary Spotlight Awards Program has selected Peerless Network as a winner in five industry categories, the highest total number of awards presented to a single company in this year’s program. Peerless was recognized as a VSA winner in the following categories:
— John Barnicle
Overall Excellence: Channel Program of the Year
Business Technology: End User Portal
Business Technology: Multi-location Deployments
Business Technology: SIP Trunking
Business Technology: Unified Communications
“At Peerless, we are always striving to provide our customers with the best technology, solutions, and engineering excellence available today. Our goal is to exceed the needs of each customer and to truly set the standard in our industry. Being recognized for solutions, business tools, and our customer deployments, as well as our channel program, is both gratifying and a bit humbling,” said John Barnicle, President and CEO for Peerless Network. “None of this would be possible without our amazing team at Peerless. I would like to thank and congratulate our team members for working tirelessly to make this important recognition possible.”
“We are delighted to present Peerless Network with these five awards this year, more than any other company in this year’s competition. Peerless was first honored with an Overall Excellence Award – Channel Program of the Year, our most exclusive distinction,” commented Berge Kaprelian, Beka Business Media president and CEO. “In addition, Peerless won a VSA in four Business Technology categories, again more awards than any other company for excellence in Business Technology. I am excited to congratulate the entire team at Peerless!”
The annual VSA competition highlights channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous categories.
To learn more about Peerless’ products, our channel program, and how our solutions can help your business, visit our website or contact us at 312-506-0920 or channelsales@peerlessnetwork.com.
About Peerless Network
Peerless Network is a leading-edge provider of telecommunications services that delivers the highest quality voice solutions for VoIP and enterprise customers worldwide. As a disruptor in the telecom industry, Peerless Network is a reliable network that scales efficiencies, lowers customer costs, increases quality, and automates workflows with ease of implementation via our portfolio of cutting-edge products and services. Our automated platforms, the Peerless Portal and ANImate, allow customers to easily provision Cloud PBX, SIP trunking channels, SD-WAN, telephone numbers, local service, domestic/international long distance, and toll-free services from one advanced system. Peerless is dedicated to driving innovation and bringing value to customers by expanding our suite of products, services, and markets we serve. Peerless Network is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.peerlessnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About the Visionary Spotlight Awards
ChannelVision’s annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories. Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry’s overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, and feature set differentiation; and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers. For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, click here, or contact Berge Kaprelian at berge@bekabusinessmedia.com.
Peerless Network Media Contact:
Susanne Hite
susanne.hite@peerlessnetwork.com
312-878-4186 (office); 864-419-5097 (cell)
Susanne H. Hite
Peerless Network
+1 864-419-5097
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn