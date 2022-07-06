Submit Release
Celebrity Trainer Mark Wildman Teams Up With Adex Maces & Clubs

Mark Wildman showing the simplicity of how the Adex Clubs change weight by hand without the use of tools

Mark Wildman Showing Adex Club Weight Adjustability

Adex Maces & Clubs collaborates with Mark Wildman of Wildman Athletica to build the best online club and mace training programs and the equipment used for them

We (Adex) have in production right now, a line of products made to Wildman's specifications that will be available by year's end. I couldn't be more excited”
— Don Giafardino

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adex Adjustable Exercise Clubs president Don Giafardino announced on Tuesday the collaboration between Adex Clubs and Mark Wildman, founder and creator of Wildman Athletica.

"Wildman Athletica's club training programming is top notch and Adex products work perfectly with it. It's like they are made for each other. Mark has 200K+ subscribers on YouTube that we can currently produce equipment for and are able to grow along with,” says the 58 year old Giafardino.

"We have been working together for a year and it's time to get serious. We (Adex) have in production right now, a line of equipment made to Wildman's specifications that will be available by year's end. I couldn't be more excited.”

Mark Wildman is known for training Hollywood celebrities and pro athletes, instructing fitness courses, and online training. He has an extensive fitness background which began on his mother's equestrian therapy farm for people suffering from cerebral palsy, autism, and degenerative diseases. Mark's teachings are very informative and entertaining.

Adex Clubs debuted in 2014, when Don began marketing an adjustable weight exercise club prototype he designed and tested. After some success, a mace and a mid-length club called the Arc™️, both utilizing the same adjustable proprietary weight system, debuted. The line then grew to include a choice of handle thicknesses, fractional weights, and an additional weight kit for those willing to test their mettle.

