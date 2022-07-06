COSLR Lowers Monthly Cost On Leading B2B Sales Automation & Marketing Platform

COSLR.com COSLR logo

COSLR (pronounced as “co-seller”) is a leading sales and marketing automation tool that has recently reduced it's monthly costs by 50% to help startups

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today it was announced that COSLR, the leading provider of Sales Automation and B2B Lead Generation tools, has lowered the monthly cost of its marketing and sales automation platform. In an effort to help agency owners, sales teams, and marketers at small startups and mid-tier organizations, the monthly rate of COSLR Unlimited has been reduced 50%, with annual plans reduced even further.

COSLR (pronounced as “co-seller”) is the leading sales and marketing automation tool that helps sales reps, recruiters, & business owners find the prospects they need in any industry. With a database of over 500M contacts and growing - COSLR helps find names, email addresses, phone numbers, social media accounts, and more. COSLR clients can find new prospects, automate messaging, & connect those leads straight to internal teams as high-intent customers.

In the last 24 months, the shift in lead generation and B2B marketing has changed significantly. Many prospects have shifted to full time remote work and have shifted purchasing habits. The digital ad ecosystem has also been under fire with its removal of cookies and other digital identifiers. These macro changes and challenges have made it imperative that Sales and Marketing teams refine their approach and shift towards new tools and tactics.

The COSLR Unlimited plan includes over 200+ Features including:

1. Find New Business Leads - Improve the quality of a lead list by enriching the data marketers and sales teams already have. Fill in the blank spots and get a more holistic view of a prospect.

2. Contact Extractor and Enhancement - Find and Extract emails or phone numbers specific domains, URLs, and social media sites.

3. Find Emails & Build Lists - Easily discover emails by uploading a CSV sheet with only 3 columns (first name, last name, and company name).

4. Browser Extension - Extract emails and other contact information from professional social networking sites.

5. Lead Generation Chatbot - Deploy a chatbot solution and transform a website or landing page's visitors into leads by capturing information from them.

6. Daily Registered Domain List - Thousands of new companies register domains on the internet. COSLR captures and aggregates these domains so sales or business development reps can pitch to them.

7. Email Verification API - Verify the accuracy and authenticity of emails of customers who sign up for a product or service. Easily ping the API to confirm if the supplied email is correct.

8. Social Proof Widget - Generate social proof notifications on a website or landing page to show random messages to the visitors. Increase sales, credibility, and conversion rates.

9. Online Review Management - Capture reviews from a website visitors and increase reviews on Google and Facebook pages.

The monthly cost has been reduced from $199 per month to $99 per month for those paying month-to-month. Those who sign up for the year can reduce their monthly cost down to $79 per month



About COSLR:

COSLR is a sales and marketing automation solution that helps startups and mid-tier organizations grow faster and smarter using a suite of tools with over 200 features. Find, e-mail & convert new customers all with one platform. COSLR works 24/7 and handles all of the research, emails, and outreach! It’s your assistant that co-sells your product or service and delivers high-intent leads. It’s the unfair advantage startups have been searching for! Learn more at COSLR.com