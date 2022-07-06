Creativity—In Any Form It May Be
Filmmaker-turned-author Sal Mallimo’s journey with the artsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if the world shakes you from the comfort of your career? Will you persevere on something you already know by hand? Or leave it behind to meet the demands of the world head-on? Will it be comfort or challenge?
Sal Mallimo, for one, found himself in a career crisis. A successful traditional animation filmmaker, Sal enjoyed a bright 35-year career with award-winning animated films to highlight. But the digital age eventually flourished and shattered the world of traditional animation filmmaking. Sal closed his animation studio, Mimondo Productions, Ltd., after 25 years of operation.
The arts afforded Sal freedom, and it was in filmmaking that he practically founded his professional life. When the digital age drove a detour in the animation industry, who would have thought that it would still be in the arts that Sal’s life would revolve around? The filmmaker eventually found comfort in writing and progressively made his mark in the written word.
In 2014, Sal initially published A Walk in Time: Poetry from Real Life About Life and Death, a book that came to life when he was asked, “How can you as an artist/filmmaker use today’s technology as a means of self-expression?” in an Aesthetic Realism lesson. From there, he was eager to learn Photoshop and essentially understand the digital world. A Walk in Time: Poetry from Real Life About Life and Death is a poetic account of Sal’s life—from romantic escapades to heart-rending events, and was indeed further expressed through his original etchings, drawings, photographs, and celestial painting he himself enhanced through Photoshop.
Revised and republished in 2019, A Walk in Time: Poetry from Real Life About Life and Death has gained recognition as a Finalist in the 2022 Pacific Book Awards for Best Children’s Picture Book 6 and Older.
Filmmaker-turned-author Sal Mallimo proved time and again that the arts will always be a safe space. The digital age may have swayed his steady career in traditional animation filmmaking, but he eventually found a new avenue for self-expression, that is, writing which opened doors that led him to breakthroughs.
A Walk in Time: Poetry from Real Life About Life and Death is available on Amazon. Also, check out Sal Mallimo’s five-minute autobiography on his YouTube channel and more of the author/filmmaker on piccolosantino.com.
