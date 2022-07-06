Ford Outperforms Industry In June, Sales Up 31% On Strong F-Series And SUV Mix
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its June 2022 U.S. sales results. Overall industry sales were down 11 percent, while Ford sales improved 31.5 percent over a year ago, despite ongoing industry semiconductor chip and supply constraints.
Share gains came from F-Series, Explorer, and Expedition along with continued strong expansion of battery-electric vehicles.
The number of retail sales coming from previously placed orders continues at its record pace of about 50 percent in June.
F-Series sales were up 26.3 percent over a year ago, representing 37.9 percent of Ford’s overall sales mix – up from 32.0 percent in May. F-Series has been expanding its truck leadership through the first half of the year, outselling its second-place competitor by about 40,000 trucks. Almost 60 percent of F-Series retail sales came from previously placed orders and as it continues to turn at record rates.
Ford total pickup sales, including F-Series, Ranger, and Maverick were up 26.3 percent over a year ago with total pickups sales of 66,663. Ford’s total pickup share gained approximately 7 percentage points over last year – at 29 percent in June. This is the highest share of any brand in the total pickup segment.
Sales of Ford electric vehicles jumped 76.6 percent from a year ago, totaling 4,353 for the month. Going into July, both F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E dealer stock is higher than last month, positioning both for a stronger July sales month.
“Amid industry-wide supply constraints, Ford outperformed the industry driven by strong F-Series, Explorer and new Expedition and Navigator SUV sales. Combined, these vehicles represented just over 56 percent of our sales in June – up about 8 percentage points from May. F-150 Lightning was America’s best-selling electric truck in June in its first full month of sales, while our overall electric vehicle sales were up 77 percent over last year,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.
Ford brand SUV sales totaled 60,894, which were up 35.3 percent over last year. Bronco continues to add to our total sales, selling 8,681 SUVs, while Explorer more than doubled sales.
On an improved mix of F-Series, Expedition, Explorer, and Navigator, Ford’s average transaction pricing expanded by approximately $1,900 per vehicle in June relative to May.
This compares favorably to an industry increase of about $150. These vehicles represented just over 56 percent of the mix in June and was up about 8 percentage points over May and 3 percentage points from a year ago.
Tom Murray
Share gains came from F-Series, Explorer, and Expedition along with continued strong expansion of battery-electric vehicles.
The number of retail sales coming from previously placed orders continues at its record pace of about 50 percent in June.
F-Series sales were up 26.3 percent over a year ago, representing 37.9 percent of Ford’s overall sales mix – up from 32.0 percent in May. F-Series has been expanding its truck leadership through the first half of the year, outselling its second-place competitor by about 40,000 trucks. Almost 60 percent of F-Series retail sales came from previously placed orders and as it continues to turn at record rates.
Ford total pickup sales, including F-Series, Ranger, and Maverick were up 26.3 percent over a year ago with total pickups sales of 66,663. Ford’s total pickup share gained approximately 7 percentage points over last year – at 29 percent in June. This is the highest share of any brand in the total pickup segment.
Sales of Ford electric vehicles jumped 76.6 percent from a year ago, totaling 4,353 for the month. Going into July, both F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E dealer stock is higher than last month, positioning both for a stronger July sales month.
“Amid industry-wide supply constraints, Ford outperformed the industry driven by strong F-Series, Explorer and new Expedition and Navigator SUV sales. Combined, these vehicles represented just over 56 percent of our sales in June – up about 8 percentage points from May. F-150 Lightning was America’s best-selling electric truck in June in its first full month of sales, while our overall electric vehicle sales were up 77 percent over last year,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.
Ford brand SUV sales totaled 60,894, which were up 35.3 percent over last year. Bronco continues to add to our total sales, selling 8,681 SUVs, while Explorer more than doubled sales.
On an improved mix of F-Series, Expedition, Explorer, and Navigator, Ford’s average transaction pricing expanded by approximately $1,900 per vehicle in June relative to May.
This compares favorably to an industry increase of about $150. These vehicles represented just over 56 percent of the mix in June and was up about 8 percentage points over May and 3 percentage points from a year ago.
Tom Murray
Brandon Ford
+18132791480 ext.
email us here