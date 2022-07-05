Uzbekistan, Russia Presidents hold a phone call

UZBEKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The President of Russia expressed support for the decisive measures taken by the President of Uzbekistan to stabilize the situation in Karakalpakstan.

Issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia, and enhancing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries were considered. The main attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the summit in Moscow last November.

The intensification of bilateral contacts and mutual exchanges was noted with satisfaction. Since the beginning of the year, the trade turnover has grown by 35%. The implementation of major investment projects and programs of cultural and humanitarian cooperation continues.

Views were exchanged on the issues of the regional agenda. A schedule of the upcoming events was considered, including within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States in the city of Samarkand.

Source: UzA