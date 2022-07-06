Famous Tate Voted Best Appliance Store In Tampa Bay!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Famous Tate is once again proud to have been voted Best of the Best for Appliance dealers in the Tampa Bay Area by the Tampa Bay Times! "It's truly an honor to be recognized among these great businesses in Tampa and we can't thank our customers enough", says Jason Horst, Director of Marketing.
Over 135,000 votes were received across the different Best of the Best categories, with the top three businesses being named in each category. "Being voted #1 is a testament to our 68-year history serving the area...and as an independent business, it means so much to our 250 local associates that create these great experiences for our customers.” continues Horst.
Famous Tate operates 11 showrooms in the area, all supported by a 125,000-square-foot Tampa distribution center. Construction is currently underway to expand the warehouse by an additional 25,000 square feet to be prepared for future growth and create space to meet inventory needs. Fast delivery is an important factor for customers needing their products in a timely manner.
Achieving this award is a telling sign of the commitment the community has made to support and trust in Famous Tate as the best appliance dealer in Tampa Bay. Gina Baez, a Sales Associate at the original Famous Tate showroom states, "This Company is the type of company that cares about their customers, their community, and their employees…and that's why I believe we are number one.”
Both appliances and mattresses are big purchases, and making a customer feel they have been appropriately educated by a knowledgeable sales associate is vitally important. Because the company has chosen to specialize and sell within those two departments, the expertise and insight the employees can provide are unparalleled.
Lakeland-based Sales Associate Greg Leeper is grateful for the opportunity to work for a company that prides itself in consistency. "It's a total effort by every Tater, from greeting our customers to appliance selection and delivery. Customer satisfaction is #1." states Leeper.
Jason Horst
Over 135,000 votes were received across the different Best of the Best categories, with the top three businesses being named in each category. "Being voted #1 is a testament to our 68-year history serving the area...and as an independent business, it means so much to our 250 local associates that create these great experiences for our customers.” continues Horst.
Famous Tate operates 11 showrooms in the area, all supported by a 125,000-square-foot Tampa distribution center. Construction is currently underway to expand the warehouse by an additional 25,000 square feet to be prepared for future growth and create space to meet inventory needs. Fast delivery is an important factor for customers needing their products in a timely manner.
Achieving this award is a telling sign of the commitment the community has made to support and trust in Famous Tate as the best appliance dealer in Tampa Bay. Gina Baez, a Sales Associate at the original Famous Tate showroom states, "This Company is the type of company that cares about their customers, their community, and their employees…and that's why I believe we are number one.”
Both appliances and mattresses are big purchases, and making a customer feel they have been appropriately educated by a knowledgeable sales associate is vitally important. Because the company has chosen to specialize and sell within those two departments, the expertise and insight the employees can provide are unparalleled.
Lakeland-based Sales Associate Greg Leeper is grateful for the opportunity to work for a company that prides itself in consistency. "It's a total effort by every Tater, from greeting our customers to appliance selection and delivery. Customer satisfaction is #1." states Leeper.
Jason Horst
Famous Tate
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook