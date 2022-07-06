Famous Tate Voted Best Appliance Store In Tampa Bay!

About

Soft-launched in April 2020, at the COVID-19 growth cycle, The Free Press continues its digital growth with reach in 43 countries, and primary reach in the Tampa DMA at 97%. While newspapers from around the country are evolving and changing to meet the needs of the ever-changing audience, The Free Press, headquartered in Hillsborough County Florida, is working for today and building for tomorrow. A completely digital platform that focuses on issues of today, law enforcement, local news, national news, and technology, The Free Press captures a younger audience where that audience is focused. Advertisers will benefit from being on the ground floor of new advances in this space and we look forward to working with them to help their businesses grow. We will be updating via press releases, our launches of new advances in digital mobile.

https://www.tampafp.com