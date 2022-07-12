FarBridge Welcomes Quoc Tran as Chief Financial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- FarBridge, Inc., a leading game development studio, is excited to announce that Quoc Tran has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Tran’s career has spanned engineering, operations, and M&A – bringing over 20 years of experience to FarBridge. In this new role, Tran serves on the company’s executive team and is responsible for FarBridge’s revenue-generating activities and departments as the company enters a stage of high growth.
FarBridge was founded in 2017 by veteran game and media company executives with a mission to bring people into one-of-a-kind virtual worlds. The studio’s current game projects include work with Electronic Arts on the Battlefield franchise, working with Wizards of the Coast on new digital products, and the creation of the strategy-simulation game Political Arena. Other recent projects include the development of RWBY Grimm Eclipse: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch, and bringing popular VR game Walkabout Mini Golf to new platforms.
“We’ve loved working with Quoc as a consultant, and adding him to our executive roster is a real win for our team and our future,” said Melissa Swanepoel, FarBridge’s COO. “His work has been everything and more we could hope for, and his contributions to our community and culture are just as important and valued.”
Tran brings over 20 years of game development, business, and leadership experience to FarBridge. Tran has held programming and director roles at game developers and publishers such as The Walt Disney Company, NCsoft, Arkane Studios, and GameSalad. Tran has also co-founded and led multiple startups in the tech sector. Most recently he served as VP of Operations at SURVIVR, a provider of training systems for domestic and international law enforcement customers, which he successfully sold to InVeris Training Solutions in 2021.
“I love video games, and I love how small businesses can be a driver for elevating people in the world,” said Quoc Tran, FarBridge’s incoming CFO. “FarBridge is an ideal opportunity for me to contribute to both of these passions in an industry that can touch so many people.”
Tran will lead FarBridge’s growing finance department including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations. Tran received his Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business and his Bachelors in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.
“Quoc and I have had similar paths through the industry, often working or volunteering with the same companies and causes,” said Patrick Curry, FaBridge’s CEO. “We’ve supported each other through hard projects, be it shipping software or selling companies. I love knowing that our CFO at FarBridge also puts people first.”
FarBridge is developing new games and intellectual properties for all major game platforms: PC, console, mobile, and VR. The studio is growing their game development team and capabilities, recruiting talented developers from across the United States. For more information about FarBridge, their team, and their work, visit farbridge.com.
Pam Renteria
FarBridge was founded in 2017 by veteran game and media company executives with a mission to bring people into one-of-a-kind virtual worlds. The studio’s current game projects include work with Electronic Arts on the Battlefield franchise, working with Wizards of the Coast on new digital products, and the creation of the strategy-simulation game Political Arena. Other recent projects include the development of RWBY Grimm Eclipse: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch, and bringing popular VR game Walkabout Mini Golf to new platforms.
“We’ve loved working with Quoc as a consultant, and adding him to our executive roster is a real win for our team and our future,” said Melissa Swanepoel, FarBridge’s COO. “His work has been everything and more we could hope for, and his contributions to our community and culture are just as important and valued.”
Tran brings over 20 years of game development, business, and leadership experience to FarBridge. Tran has held programming and director roles at game developers and publishers such as The Walt Disney Company, NCsoft, Arkane Studios, and GameSalad. Tran has also co-founded and led multiple startups in the tech sector. Most recently he served as VP of Operations at SURVIVR, a provider of training systems for domestic and international law enforcement customers, which he successfully sold to InVeris Training Solutions in 2021.
“I love video games, and I love how small businesses can be a driver for elevating people in the world,” said Quoc Tran, FarBridge’s incoming CFO. “FarBridge is an ideal opportunity for me to contribute to both of these passions in an industry that can touch so many people.”
Tran will lead FarBridge’s growing finance department including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations. Tran received his Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business and his Bachelors in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.
“Quoc and I have had similar paths through the industry, often working or volunteering with the same companies and causes,” said Patrick Curry, FaBridge’s CEO. “We’ve supported each other through hard projects, be it shipping software or selling companies. I love knowing that our CFO at FarBridge also puts people first.”
FarBridge is developing new games and intellectual properties for all major game platforms: PC, console, mobile, and VR. The studio is growing their game development team and capabilities, recruiting talented developers from across the United States. For more information about FarBridge, their team, and their work, visit farbridge.com.
Pam Renteria
FarBridge, Inc.
+1 512-326-1524 x726
press@farbridge.com