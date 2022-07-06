Electronics Manufacturing Conference and Exposition Returns to Minneapolis in 2022
More than 500 exhibiting companies and over 4000 attendees are anticipated across the six design and manufacturing shows.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) announced their annual conference and exposition, SMTA International, will be held October 31 - November 3, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA. The event is co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals in the Midwest.
More than 500 exhibiting companies and over 4000 attendees are anticipated across the six design and manufacturing shows gathered at the convention center that week.
Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Details for companies interested in participating can be found here.
Registration to attend the conference and expo will open later in July.
For more information on SMTA International please contact Karlie Severinson: (smtai@smta.org) or +1-952-920-7682 or visit our website.
SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.
