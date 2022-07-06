Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,372 in the last 365 days.

Electronics Manufacturing Conference and Exposition Returns to Minneapolis in 2022

Exhibitors at SMTAI in Minneapolis

Exhibitors at SMTAI in Minneapolis

More than 500 exhibiting companies and over 4000 attendees are anticipated across the six design and manufacturing shows.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) announced their annual conference and exposition, SMTA International, will be held October 31 - November 3, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA. The event is co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals in the Midwest.

More than 500 exhibiting companies and over 4000 attendees are anticipated across the six design and manufacturing shows gathered at the convention center that week.

Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Details for companies interested in participating can be found here.

Registration to attend the conference and expo will open later in July.

For more information on SMTA International please contact Karlie Severinson: (smtai@smta.org) or +1-952-920-7682 or visit our website.

-End-

SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.

Karlie Severinson
SMTA
+1 952-920-7682
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Electronics Manufacturing Conference and Exposition Returns to Minneapolis in 2022

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.