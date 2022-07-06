SHOWA Announces New Chief Commerce Officer

SHOWA Group Logo

Former CEO of Sri Trang USA, Inc. Joins Leadership Team

MENLO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William “Billy” Emerson Harris has been appointed Chief Commerce Officer with SHOWA Group. This position, which is new for the company, will serve to bolster the recent onshore manufacturing investment SHOWA is making in Fayette, AL.

The former CEO of Sri Trang USA, Inc. will use his 30 years of experience in onshore and offshore manufacturing to solidify the impact of the SHOWA, Fayette, Alabama facility. Which, once fully expanded, will produce an output of 3.0 billion gloves per year.

As an industry insider, Harris has seen firsthand the reputation SHOWA has built as the foremost innovator in the industry, holding multiple patents worldwide and its consistent ability to exceed customer expectations. Harris described the transition, “You can’t be in this industry and not know about SHOWA. They have had roots in the global market since 1951. They truly embody their motto of “Always Innovating, Never Imitating,” which means their customers always get the most advanced and highest quality product. I could not turn down the opportunity to join an organization with such a pioneering reputation.”

In announcing the new hire to employees, Richard Heppell, SHOWA President & COO Americas, Oceania & EMEA, stated, “With our new expanded Fayette production in full swing, this is a perfect time for Billy to join us.” Throughout his tenure, Billy has successfully navigated the challenges of a growing, changing industry, using his years of experience and goal-driven mentality to consistently grow profitable revenue and establish as a highly respected market leader in hand protection manufacturing and distribution.” During Billy’s 30-year career, he rose through the manufacturing industry, holding positions as Birtcher Medical Systems Director of International Sales, V.P. of Sales at Adams Scientific, and Sempermed USA CEO. Most recently, he served as CEO of Sri Trang USA, Inc.

Notes to Editors: Interview opportunities with Billy Harris are available upon request. The SHOWA Media Library is available at https://americas.showalibrary.com/

About SHOWA Group

SHOWA is the only U.S. manufacturer and distributor of nitrile exam and industrial gloves. Located in Fayette, AL for over 50 years, the company works with the latest technology to manufacture both medical and industrial hand protection. SHOWA focuses on start-to-finish manufacturing, creating its own machinery, yarns, coatings, polymers, designs, and hand formers. Media library at https://americas.showalibrary.com/