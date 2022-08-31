Martin Proctor’s “Peace, Health, Happiness” is an Inspiring Book Written for Those Who Want Good Health and Happiness
“Peace, Health, Happiness” by author Martin Proctor is a gripping account that reminds readers that they have the power over all of their life’s experiences.
My book slowly evolved over a number of years beginning with the search for better health and a relief from distressing symptoms resulting from a breakdown in my early thirties.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Peace, Health, Happiness”: a compelling book that is aimed at restoring physical and mental imbalances via a holistic approach that covers all elements of health which enables one's natural happiness to be, providing quality guidance to anyone who is desiring to recover their natural birthright of health and harmony.
— Martin Proctor, Author
This book gently reminds every person whether they are aware of it or not, are really seeking love, peace, and happiness in some way or other and yet these facets already belong to everyone’s true identity, their real soul nature; all they have to do is look inwards to find that these qualities were there all along, just hidden by layers of guilt, fear, and false identifications.
“Peace, Health, Happiness” is the creation of published author Martin William Proctor, a man who believes that he is a student of life and his interests include health and fitness, transpersonal psychology, healing, nature, quantum and metaphysics.
Martin writes, “My book slowly evolved over a number of years beginning with the search for better health and a relief from distressing symptoms resulting from a breakdown in my early thirties. As the years passed I accumulated much knowledge from various esoteric practices and discovered useful and powerful techniques for improving my health both physically and just as important at the psychological level. Therefore this book is primarily aimed at redressing physical and mental imbalances using a holistic approach covering all aspects of health and allowing one's natural happiness to be, bringing positive changes to those people seeking to regain their natural birthright of health and balance. Powerful self-healing practices, meditations, relaxation techniques, and awareness/consciousness practices are all included including nutritional advice. For the human experience to be harmonious the body, mind, and soul all have to be taken into consideration as they all influence each other and cannot be separated. A doctor may give treatment for a physical complaint but unless all levels of being are addressed then the complaint often returns even worse than before.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Martin’s new book is a notable account that aims to provide readers with an illumination about making their lives better and helping them achieve peace, happiness and good health both physically and mentally.
The author hopes that readers may appreciate this book and are encouraged to conduct their own research; there is so much wisdom and information to be found both inside and without; depending solely on so-called specialists and big pharmaceuticals for their health only limits their true inner power and alignment with their source.
Martin Proctor
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here