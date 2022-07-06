Iowa Farmers are Encouraged to Update the Hay and Straw Directory

Free listing connects Iowa buyers and sellers

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 6, 2022) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship offers a free directory to connect farmers who sell hay or straw with local producers who are interested in purchasing it. Organizations associated with promoting and marketing hay and straw can also access the free, online tool. The Department encourages users to update their listing every year.

To search by product and county, visit the online directory. Anyone can view the hay and straw directory, but only Iowa sellers are included on the list.

If you are a farmer interested in selling hay or straw and need to update your information, create an account in the online system, or reach out to Judy Allison at 515-281-8604 or judy.allison@iowaagriculture.gov, to do so.