Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,371 in the last 365 days.

JS Information Governance named Best Outsourced Data Protection Service 2022

Image of Mark Povey, Technical Director And Sunny Curwen, Director Of Development At JS Information Governance Limited (JSIG) holding award win trophy

(L-R) Mark Povey, Technical Director And Sunny Curwen, Director Of Development At JS Information Governance Limited (JSIG)

JS Information Governance Ltd (JSIG), specialists in end-to-end Data Protection consultancy and technology named ‘Best Outsourced Data Protection Service 2022’.

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JS Information Governance Ltd (JSIG), the Yorkshire-based company which specialises in end-to-end Data Protection consultancy, technology and document digitisation, has been awarded ‘Best Outsourced Data Protection Service 2022’ at the SME News UK Enterprise awards.

Now in their sixth year, the SME News UK Enterprise Awards look to honour the work of some of the UK’s leading SMEs. The awards celebrate a multitude of exciting businesses spanning a variety of industries, showcasing their work and providing affirmation of true leadership within their field.

“I’m extremely proud of this award,” said James Munton, Managing Director at JSIG. “It provides much deserved recognition for our fantastic team who regularly astound me with their commitment to evolving what we do – all for the benefit of our clients and the industry as a whole.”

The award recognises JSIG’s innovative approach to its Outsourced Data Protection service, which carves a path between traditional consultancy and stand-alone software products. They offer a combination of expert consultants powered by JSIG’s proprietary advanced technology. The service significantly reduces the human, financial and technological resource normally required for companies to manage their data protection obligations.

“Despite the obvious hardships the last two years have brought to the UK, we've seen SMEs work tirelessly to adapt and overcome a myriad of challenges, and we believe more than ever the incredible dedication by these enterprises should be recognised,” said Holly Blackwood, Awards Executive, SME News.

Sunny Curwen, Director of Development at JSIG commented, “This is an outstanding achievement for the team. We dedicate significant time to the innovation of our technology, constantly seeking ways to enhance both our delivery, and ultimately, the benefit to our clients. With many exciting additions on the roadmap ahead, our unique offering is set to go from strength to strength.”

“It’s enormously satisfying for our work to be acknowledged in this way,” said Mark Povey, Technical Director and Lead Data Protection Officer at JSIG. “I believe JSIG offers something truly different in the industry, and I can’t wait to see what our team can achieve moving forward.”

For more information about JSIG, visit www.js-ig.com or subscribe to the LinkedIn page for the latest company news and updates.
--
Notes for editors

JS Information Governance (JSIG) was founded in 2020 after the merger of three smaller data governance companies. JSIG specialises in solving some of today’s most complex information governance and data privacy challenges, offering a blend of human expertise and advanced proprietary technology. JSIG helps SMEs quickly gain clarity and control of complex compliance obligations.

James Munton
JS Information Governance Limited (JSIG)
james@js-ig.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

JS Information Governance named Best Outsourced Data Protection Service 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.