JS Information Governance named Best Outsourced Data Protection Service 2022
JS Information Governance Ltd (JSIG), specialists in end-to-end Data Protection consultancy and technology named ‘Best Outsourced Data Protection Service 2022’.LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JS Information Governance Ltd (JSIG), the Yorkshire-based company which specialises in end-to-end Data Protection consultancy, technology and document digitisation, has been awarded ‘Best Outsourced Data Protection Service 2022’ at the SME News UK Enterprise awards.
Now in their sixth year, the SME News UK Enterprise Awards look to honour the work of some of the UK’s leading SMEs. The awards celebrate a multitude of exciting businesses spanning a variety of industries, showcasing their work and providing affirmation of true leadership within their field.
“I’m extremely proud of this award,” said James Munton, Managing Director at JSIG. “It provides much deserved recognition for our fantastic team who regularly astound me with their commitment to evolving what we do – all for the benefit of our clients and the industry as a whole.”
The award recognises JSIG’s innovative approach to its Outsourced Data Protection service, which carves a path between traditional consultancy and stand-alone software products. They offer a combination of expert consultants powered by JSIG’s proprietary advanced technology. The service significantly reduces the human, financial and technological resource normally required for companies to manage their data protection obligations.
“Despite the obvious hardships the last two years have brought to the UK, we've seen SMEs work tirelessly to adapt and overcome a myriad of challenges, and we believe more than ever the incredible dedication by these enterprises should be recognised,” said Holly Blackwood, Awards Executive, SME News.
Sunny Curwen, Director of Development at JSIG commented, “This is an outstanding achievement for the team. We dedicate significant time to the innovation of our technology, constantly seeking ways to enhance both our delivery, and ultimately, the benefit to our clients. With many exciting additions on the roadmap ahead, our unique offering is set to go from strength to strength.”
“It’s enormously satisfying for our work to be acknowledged in this way,” said Mark Povey, Technical Director and Lead Data Protection Officer at JSIG. “I believe JSIG offers something truly different in the industry, and I can’t wait to see what our team can achieve moving forward.”
For more information about JSIG, visit www.js-ig.com or subscribe to the LinkedIn page for the latest company news and updates.
--
Notes for editors
JS Information Governance (JSIG) was founded in 2020 after the merger of three smaller data governance companies. JSIG specialises in solving some of today’s most complex information governance and data privacy challenges, offering a blend of human expertise and advanced proprietary technology. JSIG helps SMEs quickly gain clarity and control of complex compliance obligations.
James Munton
JS Information Governance Limited (JSIG)
james@js-ig.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn