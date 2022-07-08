New Book Empowers Cycling and Spin Instructors to Develop More Effective Classes

Gene Nacey's New Book Available August 1, 2022.

Master instructor and cycling coach Gene Nacey has released a new book detailing the how-to behind creating structured and sustainable indoor cycling classes.

PITTSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor cycling and Spin® classes have gained increasing popularity in recent years, and advances in technology have made it easier than ever to create and access digital rides. Gene Nacey (Coach Gino) has crafted the quintessential resource for building indoor cycling classes that are applicable to all indoor bike brands and training philosophies.

"I have watched the indoor ride industry literally grow up before my eyes over the last 20 years. Technology has exploded, providing access and options for ride content at an unprecedented level. However, at the end of the day, the basics for building a great class and what separates an “ok” class from an outstanding experience has not changed. It comes down to what the instructor does before he or she arrives on stage, and that’s the singular focus of this book."

Nacey is not only a master instructor who has taught cycling for more than two decades, but he is a racer himself and was an elite-level USA Cycling coach. He has drawn upon his years of training and experience to put together a comprehensive how-to guide called “How to Build Great Indoor Cycling Classes.”

The book focuses on the foundational principles of selecting and integrating music into cycling classes as well as key factors for creating different classes for riders of all ability levels, regardless of bike type or brand name. From boutique studios to big box gym chains, instructors can find valuable insight and guidance on structuring their classes and building variety into their class library on multiple fronts.

“How to Build Great Indoor Cycling Classes” walks instructors through the intricacies of how to build their classes and develop a comprehensive library, including a library of both bike drills and verbal queuing options. Instructors can refine their approach to class design and music selection in order to maximize results and drive rider interest.

Nacey is passionate about training and educating indoor cycling and Spin® instructors on the core building blocks of an effective indoor cycling class, as well as more advanced strategies and techniques. The principles he outlines can work in collaboration with multiple brand and instructor philosophies and approaches to teaching. Instructors can use these strategies to design classes on any platform of their choosing including, Nacey’s own iclassbuilder.com software, as his approach has been expressly “non-partisan” or agnostic as it relates to the competitive landscape of brand loyal instructors of many types.

“How to Build Great Indoor Cycling Classes” is available for pre-order on Amazon and BookBaby and will be released on August 1, 2022. Nacey welcomes the opportunity to partner with established indoor cycling and Spin® brands to convey its messaging and help in boosting class effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

ABOUT:

Gene Nacey is an avid indoor and outdoor cyclist, author, and entrepreneur. He founded Cycling Fusion in 2007 to bring the indoor and outdoor cycling worlds together and is a master instructor who trains and certifies indoor cycling instructors. Nacey is also a former elite-level certified USA Cycling coach. He wrote the first ibook for training with power on indoor cycling bikes, “The Complete Guide to Power Training for Indoor Cycling,” and pioneered live broadcasting of cycling classes in addition to directing and producing cycling videos from around the world.