Latino Conservation Week Activities

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests, through partnerships with others, will offer opportunities to learn more about the outdoors during Latino Conservation Week.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is excited to, through partnerships with others, offer opportunities to learn more about the outdoors during Latino Conservation Week (July 16 – 24). Latino Conservation Week is an awareness campaign created by the Hispanic Access Foundation as part of its mission to motivate the Latino community to spend time outdoors and take part in activities that protect natural resources.

According to the Hispanic Access Foundation, the goals of LCW are the following:

1. Provide Latino families and youth with outdoor recreation opportunities near their homes.

2. Demonstrate the Latino community’s commitment to conservation.

3. Partner with Hispanic community leaders and organizations to support local and national conservation issues.

4. Inform policymakers, media, and the public of the Latino community’s views on important local and national conservation issues.

With a mission of stewardship for Pennsylvania’s parks and forests through volunteerism and education, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is dedicated to ensuring a place and an experience for everyone in the outdoors. Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has partnered with several state parks and forests, the Keystone Trails Association, Latino Connection, Stroud Water Research Center, and Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club to coordinate and promote bilingual, free of charge, and family-friendly activities in several state parks and forests. From guided hikes and self-guided Storybook trails to introductory courses in canoeing and archery, there is something for everyone. Use the #LCW2022 to showcase your participation in the events held throughout the week.

Over twenty events are scheduled. Some do require reservations, so it is important to review the calendar for details. In addition to the activities plan, the COVID Mobile Response Unit (CATE) will be at two locations offering free COVID vaccines for adults and children. To see the full list of where, when, and to register (when necessary) visit the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation event calendar.

Events were financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, Environmental Stewardship Fund, under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and administered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

