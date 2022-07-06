ZMH Advisors Ranked No. 2 by Bloomberg in its 1H 2022 Global Activism Rankings
RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZMH Advisors LLC, a data-driven corporate governance and shareholder advisory firm, announced it has been ranked the No. 2 Global Financial Advisers (Activist) by Bloomberg in its 1H 2022 Global Activism League Tables. ZMH advised clients on campaigns with an aggregate market cap of $16 billion.
Since its founding in 2020, ZMH has worked with leading hedge funds and first-time activist investors representing over $25B in assets under management. The firm leverages more than 20 years of corporate governance and investor engagement experience to develop winning strategies in proxy campaigns. Some of the firm’s notable client engagements include campaigns at US Foods, Virtusa, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Barnes & Noble Education, Huntsman Corporation and Cracker Barrel.
“Understanding what proxy advisory firms and institutional investors want and being able to develop a compelling narrative that aligns with their analytical framework is critical for ensuring successful outcomes,” said Waheed Hassan, CFA, Founder and CEO of ZMH Advisors. “By combining our team’s ISS and investment banking experience with ZMH’s proprietary ESG Engagement Dashboard™, which is powered by more than 1,500 engagement case studies for investors with $50 trillion assets under management, we offer unique, data-driven insights that our clients value tremendously.”
The resident team of experts at ZMH, which includes senior professionals from ISS (proxy contest research and corporate advisory) and Morgan Stanley (activism defense), has collectively worked on over 300 activist campaigns.
About ZMH Advisors
ZMH Advisors is a data-driven shareholder advisory firm. We combine two decades of corporate governance and investor engagement experience with next-gen data analytics to deliver customized solutions for clients.
As a full-service advisor, we assist clients with nominee recruitment; strategic communications including fight letters, investor decks, press releases, and engagement preparation for nominees, executives and activist investors meeting with proxy advisors and institutional investors.
For more information about ZMH Advisors or to contact the firm, visit www.zmhadvisors.com or email info@zmhadvisors.com.
Contact Us:
Waheed Hassan, CFA
Founder & CEO
waheed@zmhadvisors.com
Mike Barham
Director
michael@zmhadvisors.com
