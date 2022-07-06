Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café Earns Wine Spectator Restaurant Award in 2022
Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café Among the World’s Best Restaurants for WineLOS OLIVOS, CA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.
“I want to congratulate all 3,169 restaurants that earned one of Wine Spectator’s three awards for their devotion to all things wine,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service, but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars. We are thrilled to reveal our 2022 Dining Guide, which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed.”
Owners Sam and Shawnda Marmorstein are elated to once again receive this prestigious award, sharing; “We are honored to be awarded the esteemed two glass award another year. It feels great to be recognized for all the hard work that goes into creating such an extensive wine list. We look forward to pouring more local wines, along with wines from around the world, in hopes that they become new favorites for our customers in the years to come.”
Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists in 1981. There are three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award—with 1,782; 1,290; and 97 winners this year in each respective category.
Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café has won the Best of Award of Excellence. Best of Award of Excellence recipients display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation.
Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue becomes available to readers July 12.
About Wine Spectator
Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web’s most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine’s role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.
About Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café
The Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café is located in the heart of the two-block town of Los Olivos, California. For over twenty years we have taken pride in the quality of food we serve. Our seasonal Café menu offers local California wine country cuisine. Much of our produce and house wine comes from our own CCOF certified organic Café Farm and vineyard, located less than a mile away. Our pasta, most of our breads, our pizza dough, our dressings and sauces, and all of our desserts are crafted in house.
The Wine Merchant offers the best of California Central Coast wines and other notable wines from around the world. The knowledgeable and helpful staff of the Wine Merchant is always available to guide you towards finding a bottle that is sure to fit your palate and budget from our selection of more than 500 wines.
