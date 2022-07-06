Second Saturday Tours at the Tennessee State Library & Archives Start This Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Guided Second Saturday Tours of the state-of-the-art Tennessee State Library & Archives facility at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N. on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville are back beginning this Saturday, July 9.

Through October, Second Saturdays at the Library & Archives will feature family-friendly guided tours every hour, on the hour, starting at 10 a.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. These events are free to the public.

“Our Second Saturday tours, led by staff members, give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Library & Archives and their extensive collections,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “There is something for everyone interested in Tennessee history and culture at the Library & Archives and this tour shows you the new technologies we implemented that give guests easier access to the collections.”

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, records and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on items about Tennessee and Tennesseans.

To preserve Tennessee's history for current and future generations, the Library & Archives houses the archives of state government, documents and recordings from legislative proceedings, records from every Tennessee courthouse, copies of all surviving Tennessee newspapers and records from families, businesses, religious and civic organizations.

The Library & Archives is home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's Constitutions, letters from Tennessee's three presidents, Civil War diaries, records from 55 former Tennessee governors, maps, photographs and original records of the State of Franklin.

At the Library & Archives, visitors can experience Tennessee’s story through interactive exhibits highlighting the state’s most precious historical documents. The exhibit lobby is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are open for research Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

For more information about the Library & Archives or Second Saturdays, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.