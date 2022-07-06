Continuity Named Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Storage & Data Protection Technologies
Sample Vendor List - Gartner Hype Cycle for Storage & Data Protection 2022
Continuity Named Sample Vendor in Gartner® Report: Hype Cycle™ for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuity™, a leading provider of cyber resilience solutions, today announced the company has been named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022 for its offering. The report recognizes the need for prioritizing the inclusion of Cyberstorage into storage & backup systems, and shows cyberstorage steadily progressing up the innovation curve.
Gartner’s Hype Cycle represents the maturity and adoption of emerging technologies through five phases, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems.
Gartner defines the emerging market, “Cyberstorage protects unstructured storage system data against ransomware attacks through early detection and blocking of attacks and aids in recovery through analytics to pinpoint when an attack started.”
It is important because, “ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, requiring the adoption or deployment of cybersecurity tools for active defense. Although numerous solutions are available for endpoint protection, back-end protection largely fails due to a lack of solutions. Network-attached storage (NAS) and scale-out file system storage provides inadequate protection from malicious deletion or encryption of data. Cyberstorage provides active defense against cyber attack on unstructured data.”
Continuity is the only vendor included in the report, which hardens enterprise storage & backup systems, to withstand ransomware and other cyber attacks. It does this by automatically scanning, prioritizing, and resolving vulnerabilities and security misconfigurations across all storage & backup systems.
About Continuity
With the rise in cybersecurity threats, Continuity is the only solution provider that helps enterprises protect their data by securing their storage & backup systems – both on-premises and in the cloud. Continuity’s StorageGuard complements existing data-protection and vulnerability management solutions, by adding a layer of security that prevents attackers from penetrating storage and backup systems which can result in gaining control over practically all of an enterprise’s critical data.
Among Continuity’s customers are the world’s largest financial services firms and Fortune 500 enterprises, including six of the top 10 US banks. For more information, please visit www.continuitysoftware.com
_________________________________________________________
Gartner®, Hype Cycle™ for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022, Julia Palmer, 1 July 2022.
Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner® research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner® disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document.
Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
_________________________________________________________
