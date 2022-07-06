Leadership is An Evolving Skill Set

Jul 6, 2022

By: Karina Beltran Romero, Manager, Member Relations, FMI

People say some leaders are born to lead, but others navigate a career and grow into leadership. I’ve found leadership is based on the foundation of hard work day-in and day-out and that it is not just about ensuring the task gets done, but that there is a learning opportunity with every task. Leaders are not just doers, but mentors, influencers, developers and problem solvers. They lead with a purpose.

A prime example of passionate, purposeful leadership can be found at FMI’s yearly Executive Leadership Awards, which honors those at the helm of the food industry who spark innovation, spearhead progress and empower people to reach their highest potential. Every year, six phenomenal food industry titans receive much-deserved recognition for their forward-thinking efforts in industry relations, public affairs, customer service, entrepreneurial excellence, humanitarian service and statesmanship. Hearing the illustrious stories of these pioneering pros reminds me that good, solid leadership does not come easily. One must truly dedicate themselves to the cause of their company and industry, employing high-level strategic thinking and careful decision-making at every moment.

Few understand this reality better than the speaker of FMI’s 2022 Store Operators Digital Seminar, Harold C. Lloyd. Lloyd is the president of a company with 1,000 employees and 14 stores and was a franchisee of a three-unit, award-winning family restaurant group. Over the past 34 years, Harold has been the featured speaker at the food industry’s most popular events. He has created 30 top rated seminars and written four books. He has also created and currently facilitates nine industry related share groups. With such an extensive resume, it’s no wonder Lloyd is a wellspring of leadership insights. That’s why whenever he does speaking engagements, he prefers his crowd be actively listening. “I’d rather see the audience taking notes than to hear their applause,” Lloyd said.