Delloop Delivers D-Trigger Marketing – a ‘Dimensional’ evolution

About

Delloop is a completely New Concept delivered through a simple plugin/addon to existing eCommerce platforms giving them never before seen additional features. Created to support retailers in handling costly after-sales problems: delivery issues, returns, warranty claims, support friction, cart abandonment and more. But it also adds access to repeat sales, precision customer and usage analytics as well as introducing novel marketing opportunities to existing and importantly "fresh" Customers. Find out more today. www.delloop.com