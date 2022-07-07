InfraBlocks is strengthening its position in the Middle East with senior leadership team hiring in the UAE
EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the stepping stones, IBT is welcoming Mr. Fosi Audi as the Chief Sales Officer.
Fosi brings with him over 27 years of work experience in Sales as well as in the Software Business. He has worked for Global Businesses such as SAP, JAGGAER, ZYCUS, and other Mid-Sized and Stock Listed Companies in the USA, Germany, and the Middle East, where he held Senior Sales Positions, such as Global Sales Director, VP of Sales, and Member of the Board!
Having a half-Lebanese/half-German heritage and fluency in English, German, and Arabic, completed his studies in Switzerland, lived in the USA working with SAP, Intl. Non-Profit, and United Nations (UN), and 12 years in the UAE, he has considerable experience in bridging diverse sales cultures and expectations while also showcasing the true global citizen attributes. By leveraging these unique attributes, he was able to position Software Solutions at various Middle Eastern top-level customers! Fosi holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Zurich, Switzerland.
“IBT continues its fast-growing expansion and the Middle East is a key region for us. UAE has shown great leadership in climate action, especially with COP28 to be hosted at Dubai Expo City, said Cedric Joutet, IBT Co-Founder & CEO. “Fosi’s expertise will accelerate IBT's expansion in the region and its growth globally!" said CEO & Co-Founder of InfraBlocks, Cedric Joutet.
With Fosi, IBT will be strengthening its global reach. This is part of the broader expansion plans with the upcoming hiring announcement and geographical expansion to be made soon. With a sales veteran like Fosi at the helm of our ship, IBT looks forward to growing our professional relationship as we navigate towards further success and exciting days ahead!
About IBT:
InfraBlocks Technologies (IBT) is a purpose-driven technology solutions provider co-founded by Cedric Joutet and Shubhomoy Ray, committed to harnessing innovative digital technology to address the world's most critical concerns. IBT engages with worldwide partners to build cutting-edge solutions to generate positive change and transformational development in its communities, driven by its vision for a net-zero future. IBT is headquartered in Singapore, operating mainly in Asia, and it will soon open offices across the Middle East and Europe. it is actively pioneering sustainable initiatives in a number of countries. It recently received the support of the Monetary Authority of Singapore as well as the Asian Development Bank.
More on IBT here
For enquires please contact here:
Sheeba Anjum
InfraBlocks
+65 8952 9571
Sheeba Anjum
Fosi brings with him over 27 years of work experience in Sales as well as in the Software Business. He has worked for Global Businesses such as SAP, JAGGAER, ZYCUS, and other Mid-Sized and Stock Listed Companies in the USA, Germany, and the Middle East, where he held Senior Sales Positions, such as Global Sales Director, VP of Sales, and Member of the Board!
Having a half-Lebanese/half-German heritage and fluency in English, German, and Arabic, completed his studies in Switzerland, lived in the USA working with SAP, Intl. Non-Profit, and United Nations (UN), and 12 years in the UAE, he has considerable experience in bridging diverse sales cultures and expectations while also showcasing the true global citizen attributes. By leveraging these unique attributes, he was able to position Software Solutions at various Middle Eastern top-level customers! Fosi holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Zurich, Switzerland.
“IBT continues its fast-growing expansion and the Middle East is a key region for us. UAE has shown great leadership in climate action, especially with COP28 to be hosted at Dubai Expo City, said Cedric Joutet, IBT Co-Founder & CEO. “Fosi’s expertise will accelerate IBT's expansion in the region and its growth globally!" said CEO & Co-Founder of InfraBlocks, Cedric Joutet.
With Fosi, IBT will be strengthening its global reach. This is part of the broader expansion plans with the upcoming hiring announcement and geographical expansion to be made soon. With a sales veteran like Fosi at the helm of our ship, IBT looks forward to growing our professional relationship as we navigate towards further success and exciting days ahead!
About IBT:
InfraBlocks Technologies (IBT) is a purpose-driven technology solutions provider co-founded by Cedric Joutet and Shubhomoy Ray, committed to harnessing innovative digital technology to address the world's most critical concerns. IBT engages with worldwide partners to build cutting-edge solutions to generate positive change and transformational development in its communities, driven by its vision for a net-zero future. IBT is headquartered in Singapore, operating mainly in Asia, and it will soon open offices across the Middle East and Europe. it is actively pioneering sustainable initiatives in a number of countries. It recently received the support of the Monetary Authority of Singapore as well as the Asian Development Bank.
More on IBT here
For enquires please contact here:
Sheeba Anjum
InfraBlocks
+65 8952 9571
Sheeba Anjum
InfraBlocks
+65 8952 9571
info@infrablockstechnologies.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other