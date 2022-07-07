Handcrafted with Love: Get To Know MollyJewelryUS Sustainable Online Jewelry Brand
Handcrafted fine jewelry, customization is available.DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MollyJewelryUS is a direct-to-consumer online jewelry brand based in California, featuring a thoughtfully designed collection of real 14 and 18-karat gold engagement rings and wedding bands paired with certified natural and lab-grown gemstones and diamonds. Founded in 2018, MollyJewelryUS is a female-founded and led brand committed to offering the highest quality and craftsmanship in every ring.
MollyJewelryUS make every ring by hand. The spirit of craftsmanship is what they have always been adhering to. In this era of prevalent fast-moving consumer goods, only slow work can produce fine work.
In the beginning, MollyJewelryUS sold handmade rings on Etsy, excellent quality with acceptable prices makes it one of the best merchants in the Etsy rings category. It was recommended by The knot, mywedding, Reviewed, and other famous websites many times. In 2022, MollyJewelryUS was invited to participate in the JCK jewelry show. As for the customer side, they received lots of positive customer reviews on their store and were highly recommended by many customers on Reddit and Pinterest.
“Each ring made in MollyJewelryUS is a symbol of commitment, so we distinguish what we do from selling jewelry. Through our fine jewelry pieces, we render the ephemeral enduring,” says MollyJewelryUS founder Sherri.
In addition to the designs available on the site, MollyJewelryUS also offers a custom service where you can make the ring of your dreams the way you want it to be. For the simpler ones, you can change the stone and its shape and size, for the more advanced ones, you can even provide the whole ring design idea and let their designers make a 3D model for you. MollyJewelryUS combines technical expertise with an unparalleled love of jewelry and the stories it can tell, allowing them to create a completely customized experience for each customer.
MollyJewelryUS advocates sustainable, ethical production and responsible practices. Using lab-grown and recyclable natural stones, as well as recycled gold and conflict-free diamonds, are essential initiatives for them.
