Delphi Infotech announces partnership with ProVconnect

ProVconnect, an all-in-one endpoint management software, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with one of India's most innovative technology companies

DELHI, INDIA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProVconnect, the leading provider of all-in-one endpoint management software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with New Delhi-based IT Consulting Services company, Delphi Infotech. Through this partnership, Delphi will become a value-added distributor for APAC. The partnership will enable ProVconnect to offer its suite of all-in-one endpoint management software solutions to Delphi Infotech's customer base of over 500 or more small and medium businesses in APAC.

ProVconnect's all-in-one endpoint management software solutions are designed to help businesses manage their customer relationships and business operations more effectively. The software provides businesses with a centralized database that stores all customer information, including contact details, purchase history, and marketing preferences. The software also includes a range of features that helps businesses automate their sales and marketing processes, track their inventory levels, and manage their finances more efficiently.

This comprehensive understanding of endpoint devices helps businesses manage and monitor devices more effectively. In turn, this also helps businesses reduce the number of devices that need to be replaced, as well as the associated costs. Moreover, all-in-one endpoint management software can also help businesses improve their overall security posture by identifying and patching vulnerabilities on devices more quickly.

As a result, all-in-one endpoint management software solutions provide many benefits that make them an essential part of any business's IT infrastructure.

Conclusion:

The partnership will allow ProVconnect to distribute its endpoint management software solutions through Delphi Infotech’s extensive network of partners and resellers across the APAC region. This is a great opportunity for ProVconnect to expand its reach and provide its all-in-one endpoint management software solutions to more businesses in the region. The benefits of using an all-in-one endpoint management solution are many, so if you are looking for a comprehensive solution that can manage your entire IT infrastructure, be sure to checkout our website.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Delphi Infotech," said Delphi Infotech's Director, Ved Rani. "This partnership will allow us to serve the needs of small and medium businesses in APAC better, who are looking for cost-effective, scalable CRM and ERP solutions."