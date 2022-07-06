Global Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic rubber and fibers market size is expected to grow from $263.61 billion in 2021 to $284.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. As per TBRC’s synthetic rubber and fibers market research the market size is expected to grow to $379.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Technology is expected to be a continued driver of synthetic rubber and fibers market growth during this period.

The synthetic rubber and fibers market consists of the sales of synthetic rubber and fibers by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce synthetic rubber which is an artificial elastomer that is produced via the polymerization of a variety of petroleum-based monomers.

Global Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market Trends

Many manufacturers have started to use more synthetic than natural rubber because falling crude oil prices led to lower prices. Synthetic rubber prices dropped 15% in Europe and 5% in the USA in the second quarter compared to a year earlier. Synthetic rubber supply was consistent and more affordable than natural rubber during the studied period.

Global Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market Segments

The global synthetic rubber and fibers market is segmented:

By Type: Synthetic Fibers, Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene (BR), Ethylene Propylene (EPDM), Others

By Application: Non-Tire Automotive, Footwear, Tire, Construction, Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Geography: The global synthetic rubber and fibers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic rubber and fibers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global synthetic rubber and fibers market, synthetic rubber and fibers market share, synthetic rubber and fibers market segments and geographies, synthetic rubber and fibers market players, synthetic rubber and fibers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic rubber and fibers industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sinopec Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Exxon Mobil, Lotte Chemical Corp, Odebrecht Engenharia E Construcao Sa, Teijin Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, SK Innovation Co, GS Caltex Corporation, and Lenzing AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

