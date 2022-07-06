Statement on Tasracing CEO

Submit Release
6 July 2022

Madeleine Ogilvie, Minister for Racing

On behalf of the Tasmanian Government, I would like to thank Mr Paul Eriksson for his service as Chief Executive Officer of Tasracing. Mr Eriksson will be returning to Sydney to spend more time with his family.

During Mr Eriksson’s time as CEO, he has been instrumental in placing Tasracing in a strong financial position, which has delivered sustainable prize money and industry funding increases.

Only yesterday, Tasracing announced that code funding would increase by nine per cent in FY23, which is on top of the 4.38 per cent increase in January this year.

Mr Eriksson also guided the industry through the COVID racing shutdown and then the recovery and rebuilding of the Tasmanian Racing Industry. This included the successful delivery of the first tri-code summer carnival in a COVID- safe environment.

A publicly advertised recruitment process will be undertaken for a new Chief Executive Officer for Tasracing.

