A Jewish Woman's Quest for Relevance and Meaning
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Look Up: A Transformational Journey" is a gripping memoir of strife and liberation, turmoil and calm, and the tumultuous road in between. The author’s compelling narrative takes us on a transformational journey originating from an incredible change of heart and focus, all within the framework of a secular, yet traditional, second-generation American, Jewish background.
An only child born in Queens, New York City to Nazi Holocaust survivors, this is the true story of how one woman was pulled out of the mire onto solid ground, weaving this regenerative theme from childhood to the present.
"Look Up: A Transformational Journey" is available in both paperback and eBook editions on Amazon, and in the paperback edition from Barnes and Noble on their website.
About The Author:
Diane Greenblatt hails from Forest Hills, Queens, New York City. Upon marriage and children, the suburban life beckoned with four years lived in Westchester, New York, and then indulging a love for the ocean, twenty-three years in Suffolk County on Long Island, New York.
Diane considers her faith, marriage, family, and friends most important to her. You can regularly find her outside walking, enjoying the breathtaking natural trails within her new Pennsylvania region of the Poconos, as well as at home enjoying the antics and snuggles of her two cats. "Look Up: A Transformational Journey" is Diane's first book.
Behind the Book by Diane Greenblatt: Someone asked me a few years ago, “What two words of advice would you give to the younger you?” It was like I had been waiting a lifetime for this very moment. The answer leapt out of me with a gust of instantaneous excitement. “Look up.” Those two simple words encapsulate why I wrote this memoir.
We each have a journey and we each have a story. Although my story may be different from yours, I am certain there will be some aspects of it that resound within you. People are more similar than unique at the core, and our basic needs are the same. In addition, we all have a focal point.
Although my younger self might not have understood the depth of the two words “look up,” to realize that as a focal point would have been an incredible starting place, and potentially life-altering. But that is okay. I did not know then what I know now. My journey was meant to unfold as it did, and now I have the privilege of sharing it with you, the reader. Thank you!
Diane Greenblatt
An only child born in Queens, New York City to Nazi Holocaust survivors, this is the true story of how one woman was pulled out of the mire onto solid ground, weaving this regenerative theme from childhood to the present.
"Look Up: A Transformational Journey" is available in both paperback and eBook editions on Amazon, and in the paperback edition from Barnes and Noble on their website.
About The Author:
Diane Greenblatt hails from Forest Hills, Queens, New York City. Upon marriage and children, the suburban life beckoned with four years lived in Westchester, New York, and then indulging a love for the ocean, twenty-three years in Suffolk County on Long Island, New York.
Diane considers her faith, marriage, family, and friends most important to her. You can regularly find her outside walking, enjoying the breathtaking natural trails within her new Pennsylvania region of the Poconos, as well as at home enjoying the antics and snuggles of her two cats. "Look Up: A Transformational Journey" is Diane's first book.
Behind the Book by Diane Greenblatt: Someone asked me a few years ago, “What two words of advice would you give to the younger you?” It was like I had been waiting a lifetime for this very moment. The answer leapt out of me with a gust of instantaneous excitement. “Look up.” Those two simple words encapsulate why I wrote this memoir.
We each have a journey and we each have a story. Although my story may be different from yours, I am certain there will be some aspects of it that resound within you. People are more similar than unique at the core, and our basic needs are the same. In addition, we all have a focal point.
Although my younger self might not have understood the depth of the two words “look up,” to realize that as a focal point would have been an incredible starting place, and potentially life-altering. But that is okay. I did not know then what I know now. My journey was meant to unfold as it did, and now I have the privilege of sharing it with you, the reader. Thank you!
Diane Greenblatt
Chaiway
email us here