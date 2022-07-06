Country Music Singer/Songwriter Chris Canyon releases debut single “Forget Me” featuring Christie Huff
Country Music Singer/Songwriter Chris Canyon releases debut single “Forget Me” featuring Christie Huff.
“We have all experienced heartbreak in one way or another. I wrote this song about overcoming that, finding power in it, and gaining the ability to say “Forget Me” I can thrive without you.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited debut single by California country artist, Chris Canyon released today under Native South Records alongside featured artist Christie Huff. "Forget Me" is an upbeat take on the realities of heartbreak and moving on. The single captures modern country melodies with a classic sound that's sure to take mainstream country radio by storm. “Forget Me” has earned early praise from music blogs and social media followers for its heartfelt lyrics. Proximity Nashville described it as “One from the heart, about the heart, and for the heart.”
— Chris Canyon
“We have all experienced heartbreak in one way or another. It’s that crushing feeling where your entire world is coming down around you. I wrote this song about overcoming that, finding power in it, and gaining the ability to say “Forget Me” I can thrive without you. It is a song about recapturing power in a position of weakness. When we are heartbroken it feels like nothing will get better. This single is to remind you that it does, and you come back stronger because of it,” Canyon explained. “I hope people listening take away a sense of power in overcoming heartbreak. In a lot of ways, the song is more about finding the light at the end of the tunnel than it is about forgetting someone.”
“Forget Me” was produced by Native South Records (Westlake Village, CA) by Jonathan Smith (Luna Halo, Blake Shelton, Hayley Kiyoko) and is the first of many upcoming releases, videos, and content for Canyon produced under the indie label.
Chris Canyon is a Southern California based Recording Artist / Songwriter / and Multi-Instrumentalist. Having been inspired by his grandfather’s love of music, he began writing songs to express the experiences and emotions he encountered in his life. Chris developed a hard earned “DIY” work ethic that has no doubt helped him achieve admirable independent success. Chris has played at the famous Hotel Cafe, released a single to radio on 95.1 KLOS, competed on both The Voice and America's Got Talent, and has opened for major country artists. Chris is eager to release and begin a new chapter of his musical journey. “To me, music is the essence of life. Music is love, anger, happiness, sadness, and hope. Music can capture time, bring back memories, and be conveyed beyond language. I take a lot of pride in getting to be a part of that,” Canyon explains. “If you asked me what I hoped people took away from my music, I’d say, “a feeling”. I hope that it makes you feel something, and you can connect with it.”
Both the lyrics and production of the song allow the listener to feel and reflect on their own experiences in a broad way, while also addressing the underlying feeling of it all, Angst. With lyrics like “Cause my hearts on fire thinking maybe someday you’ll miss me, just forget me” listeners will connect to the song from various standpoints depending on where they are in the love cycle.
The single is available on all streaming platforms and can be listened to here
Follow Chris Canyon on his musical journey on his various socials, including Instagram, Spotify, Facebook, and Apple Music.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kimberley Patterson | Three13 Management | kim@three13management.com
The Lyric Press | contact@thelyricpress.com
Kimberley J Patterson
The Lyric Press
+1 858-220-2792
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other