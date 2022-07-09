Short films “Scarlet” and “Apart” are selected and displayed at Pasadena International Film Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie short films "Scarlet" and “Apart” were displayed at the recent Pasadena international film festival on June 24, 2022, and June 28, 2022. Both two films are produced by Ms. Jiarui Guo, a young and talented producer. These two short films have received many positive reviews from movie critics and the general public.
Via her works, Ms. Guo has grasped and coordinated all essential elements in production all at once. “Scarlet” is a gay drama that tells a story about a young actor who tried to pursue a career in Beijing but was sexually harassed by the director of the project. He not only had to deal with the trauma but also had to process the fact that his boyfriend just left him. Both the Chinese title and the English title are puns that give the story a more in-depth theme. According to a viewer: “I can feel how sincere the production team was. The movie subtlely revealed many struggles which the LGBTQ+ communities have been facing, especially in the Asian community.” Standing out among many other short films, “Scarlet” was also selected by the committee of the 33rd Hong Kong Lesbian and Gay Film Festival to be displayed in September.
Ms. Guo’s other work, “Apart,” is a loving story about how a father and a son patched up their estranged relationship when the son came home to take care of his father who just had a stroke. This short film has fantastic lighting and detailed sound design. The audience feels that they are in the movie while watching it.
Jiarui is an active producer who has been a leading participant in more than 35 indie film productions since 2020. She pays attention to the underrepresented people, and her work comes with voices keen to be heard. With Jiarui’s efficiency and experiences, there is certainly more to expect from her. Therefore, don’t miss out on the upcoming 26th LA shorts international film festival in July, where Ms.Guo has more to show to her audiences.
Marina Zhou
Via her works, Ms. Guo has grasped and coordinated all essential elements in production all at once. “Scarlet” is a gay drama that tells a story about a young actor who tried to pursue a career in Beijing but was sexually harassed by the director of the project. He not only had to deal with the trauma but also had to process the fact that his boyfriend just left him. Both the Chinese title and the English title are puns that give the story a more in-depth theme. According to a viewer: “I can feel how sincere the production team was. The movie subtlely revealed many struggles which the LGBTQ+ communities have been facing, especially in the Asian community.” Standing out among many other short films, “Scarlet” was also selected by the committee of the 33rd Hong Kong Lesbian and Gay Film Festival to be displayed in September.
Ms. Guo’s other work, “Apart,” is a loving story about how a father and a son patched up their estranged relationship when the son came home to take care of his father who just had a stroke. This short film has fantastic lighting and detailed sound design. The audience feels that they are in the movie while watching it.
Jiarui is an active producer who has been a leading participant in more than 35 indie film productions since 2020. She pays attention to the underrepresented people, and her work comes with voices keen to be heard. With Jiarui’s efficiency and experiences, there is certainly more to expect from her. Therefore, don’t miss out on the upcoming 26th LA shorts international film festival in July, where Ms.Guo has more to show to her audiences.
Marina Zhou
Vast Entertainment
email us here