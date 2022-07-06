Phoenix Carpet Repair and Cleaning Continues to Invest in Top-of-the-Line Home and Commercial Cleaning Equipment
Using the highest quality cleaning equipment Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning can offer complete and efficient upholstery cleaning services.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regular everyday use can wreak havoc on furniture. Add children and pets to the mix and fabrics are defenseless to dirt, dust, stains, and even unpleasant odors. Phoenix Carpet Repair and Cleaning is a fully certified IICRC (Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification) company that specialize in cleaning all common types of furniture which includes Sectionals, Sofas, Loveseats, Recliners, Living Room Chairs, Dining Room Chairs, Mattresses, Kids' Furniture, etc. Using the same state-of-the-art truck mounted equipment that is used to clean carpets the experienced technicians will use a hand-held steam cleaner attachment that will apply an industrial strength steam cleaning that is gentle on upholstery fabrics such as cotton, nylon, suede, and microfiber, among others.
Over time dirt will embed into the fibers in a way that regular cleaning won't take care of. Professional upholstery cleaning by knowledgeable technicians will have furniture looking renewed and revived instantly. To help protect furniture from future stains and dirt, an application of a fabric protectant is recommended. Scotchgard is a product that resists dirt and spills, making it easier to clean and maintain between professional cleanings.
Free, over the phone estimates are available for all of Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning services. They can be contacted at (602) 688-4186 and are located at 115 W. Beautiful Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041. You can also schedule at their website which has a convenient online form. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services with a trusted company like Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, they will save themselves undue stress, time, and cost.
About Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning: Owned by Robert Atlas, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning has more than thirty years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care. This company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an approved vendor through Angie’s List, Rosie on the House, Home Advisor, and a To Fix It!
