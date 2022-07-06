Anker Introduces the 555 Portable Power Station for Multi-functional Power On-the-Go, Just in Time for Camping Season

Anker 555 Portable Power Station

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand (1), today launched the Anker 555 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 1024Wh), a high-wattage portable power generator designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers alike. It is available now on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $1,099.99.

Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations, said: "The Anker 555 fills the need for a high-wattage solution at a more accessible price point. Whether working in the backyard, or camping in the great outdoors, users can rest assured that their most essential electronics stay powered and ready to go."

Long-lasting Battery

The Anker 555 Portable Power Station packs a long-lasting Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery like those used in modern long-range electric vehicles. It is able to hold up to 1024Wh of power and, thanks to its 11 charging ports, the Anker 555 can keep smartphones, electric stoves, laptops, string lights, camping lanterns and even small appliances like mini fridges charged for hours at a time. Working out in the yard away from an outlet? The Anker 555 is equally effective at charging small power tools ensuring they are charged and close at hand when needed.

When the Anker 555 is out of juice, it can charge completely in less than 4.1 hrs using the included adaptor and a compatible Power Delivery charger. The LiFePO4 battery in the PowerHouse 555 is rated to last up to 3,000 charging cycles, 6 times the industry average.

Harnessing the sun

The Anker 555 Portable Power Station can be purchased as a bundle with Anker's 625 Solar Panel for endless power on-the-go. One of these Monocrystalline panels provides up to 100W of power, but with the ability of the Anker 555 to be charged with two solar panels at the same time, it can be charged with 200W, going from 0 to 100% of battery in just 5.5 hrs.

Built to last

The Anker 555 was built using an automotive-grade aluminum alloy that is corrosion and temperature resistant, providing unmatched durability. Developed using industrial design standards, every electronic component is rated at 50,000 hours of life expectancy - 5 times the industry average. It also offers an unprecedented 5-year full device warranty.

Anker 555 Portable Power Station Product Specifications:

- 6*AC Outlets (Total 1000W output power/1024Wh capacity)

- 1x USB C 100W Port (Input/Output)

- 2x USB C 60W Port (Output Only)

- 2x USB A Ports (12W Each)

- 1x Car Port (120W Max)

- AC Input 200W

- Max Solar Power 200W

- Dimensions/Weight: 35 x 29.5 x 18.8 cm / 13.8 x 11.6 x 7.4 in -- 13.1 kg / 28.9 lb

Anker 625 Solar Panel Specifications:

- Integrated USB-C port delivers 15W of direct power

- XT-60 Output: 100W

- USB-A Output: 1x USB-A 12W

- USB-C Output: 1x USB-C 15W

- Dimensions: 525 x 470 x 85 mm (Folded); 1446 x 525 x 45 mm (Unfolded)

- Weight: 5kg / 11lbs

Price & Availability

The Anker 555 is available for purchase today on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $1,099. The Anker Solar Generator (a bundle of the Anker 555 and the 625 Solar Panel) can be purchased on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $1699.99. Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand (1). It is known for making the world’s best charging products for virtually all mobile devices. This includes fast charging accessories, solar and wireless charging, car charging, smart home plugs and an exciting, new class of battery generators called PowerHouse. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.

(1) Data source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., measured in terms of retail sales value in 2020, based on research conducted in 11-2021. Brands are defined as mobile charging brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products. Mobile phone charging products include chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables, and these accessories can also be used for other consumer electronics devices.