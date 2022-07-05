Submit Release
Flag Lowering for the Victims of the Tragedy in Highland Park, IL

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois, President Biden has ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9, 2022.    In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney […]

