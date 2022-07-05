Flag Lowering for the Victims of the Tragedy in Highland Park, IL

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois, President Biden has ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9, 2022. In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney […]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.